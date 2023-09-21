Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 4 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Michigan — Blake Corum turns on a different gear on Saturdays. Ohio State — 318 passing yards from Kyle McCord means OSU is finding its footing. Penn State — They shouldn’t have played Illinois as closely as they did. Buckeyes up. Iowa — Any Hawkeye fan was sweating bullets watching that first half. Wisconsin — The Badgers need to play a real football team to save their season. Maryland — Taulia Tagovailoa continues to fuel this juggernaut offense. Rutgers — I’ve been impressed by the Scarlet Knights thus far. Minnesota — The Golden Gophers are the most disappointing Big Ten team this season. Michigan State — The absence of Mel Tucker was felt last week. What a blowout. Illinois — The defense can’t bear the whole brunt of this atrocious offense. Purdue — A two-possession loss to Syracuse? Come on. Indiana — How did the Hoosiers fumble Michael Penix Jr.? Nebraska — A great win against a bad FCS school. I’m not impressed. Northwestern — The Wildcats are back to what they know: losing.

Matchups

Ross-Ade Stadium: Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0) @ Purdue (1-2, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: 6 p.m. on Friday on FS1 | Line: WISC -6.5 | O/U: 53.5

This will serve as the Badgers’ second big test of the season. Can they comfortably put themselves up one in the Big Ten West standings? Or will there be cause for concern?

Michigan Stadium: Rutgers (3-0, 1-0) @ No. 2 Michigan (3-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. on Saturday on BTN | Line: MICH -25 | O/U: 44.5

Rutgers has been a silent sleeper this year. I think they can give McCarthy and Co. a run for their money, but it’s going to be tough in the Big House.

Memorial Stadium: Florida Atlantic (1-2, 0-0) @ Illinois (1-2, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on BTN | Line: ILL -12 | O/U: 49

Illinois needs to stop scheduling clowns of non-conference games if they want to be considered a big name in the Big Ten. There’s no reason this game should be close.

Spartan Stadium: Maryland (3-0, 0-0) @ Michigan State (2-1, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on NBC | Line: MARY -6 | O/U: 53.5

This will be a bloodbath. Michigan State is in limbo right now, and the Tagovailoa genes are acting up right now. The Terps could be ranked soon….

Memorial Stadium: Louisiana Tech (2-2, 1-0) @ Nebraska (1-2, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on BTN | Line: NEB -19.5 | O/U: 49

Illinois, meet Nebraska. The Cornhuskers probably paid the Bulldogs big money for this game, but it could be closer than you’d expect.

Notre Dame Stadium: No. 6 Ohio State (3-0, 1-0) @ No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0)

Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on NBC | Line: OSU -3 | O/U: 54.5

I wanted to go to this game, but $500 for a ticket is absurd. That should tell you all you need to know about this one — game of the week.

Beaver Stadium: No. 24 Iowa (3-0, 0-0) @ No. 7 Penn State (3-0, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on CBS | Line: PSU -14 | O/U: 41

But don’t sleep on the white-out game. The Hawkeyes are going to play the Nittany Lions closer than any football fan expects, but will the offense have enough juice to keep the defense from wearing down?

Memorial Stadium: Akron (1-2, 0-0) @ Indiana (1-2, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on BTN | Line: IU -17 | O/U: 45

Indiana has to play small towns in Ohio to beef up its record. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. might win the Heisman. My friend bet $200 that he’d win it in 2021. Not in a red and white uniform, my friend!

Ryan Field: Minnesota (2-1, 1-0) @ Northwestern (1-2, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on BTN | Line: MIN -13 | O/U: 38

Two very disappointing teams to watch this season match up on Saturday night. And at Ryan Field? I’d rather watch paint dry on BTN.