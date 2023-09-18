Hawks in the NFL | Week 2

Former Iowa safety Geno Stone was all over the field on Sunday in the Baltimore Ravens’ 27-24 win over its division rival Cincinnati Bengals, recording nine total tackles, a pass deflection, and a 36-yard interception against the “shiesty” one himself — quarterback Joe Burrow.

After having arguably the best game of his professional career, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave Stone the game ball and, in the post-game press conference, praised the former Ball Hawk for his performance.

Even so, Stone’s teammates teased him for failing to score on the interception.

"You didn't want to 6 that?" @GenoStone22 never living that one down 🤣🤣 Wired returns Wednesday night ➡️ https://t.co/QAMrHDbpc4 pic.twitter.com/G3cKvVjzsc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2023

Stone, who has been with the Ravens since they drafted him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft — despite a brief 2020 stint with the Texans in between — was filling in for starter Marcus Williams who was out with a pectoral injury.

Meanwhile in Buffalo, Bills staple safety Micah Hyde put up a respectable stat line of his own, recording five total tackles in the team’s 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hyde was second only to linebacker Terrel Bernard for total tackles for the team during the game.

Hyde, a two-time Pro Bowler, was a three-time starter for the Hawkeyes secondary from 2010-2012. He is back in full force this season, having missed much of the 2022 campaign with a neck injury.

HAWKenson and the TEs

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had a bounce-back game after a relatively silent Week 1 effort, this team catching seven balls for 66 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings’ 34-28 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The winner of both the John Mackey Award and Ozzie Newsome Award as a Hawkeye has become Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ second favorite target this season behind wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Hockenson’s Iowa teammate from 2016 to 2018 in tight end Noah Fant had some big catches for the Seattle Seahawks in their 37-31 overtime victory against the Detroit Lions, catching four balls for 56 yards.

And although Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta struggled early this weekend, overpowered by Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed on an offensive possession that resulted in a Lions running back David Montgomery fumble, he made up for it as he made clutch catches after clutch catch, earning 63 receiving yards on five grabs.

But the Lions fell, 37-31, in overtime.

Big fellas making holes

Why don’t all NFL teams draft an Iowa offensive lineman? Several alumni of the fraternity that is the Iowa offensive line room had a big impact on the offense sides of their NFL teams this weekend.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson looked solid in the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-23 loss against the San Francisco 49ers, his effort including helping quarterback Matt Stafford and Co. reach over 380 total yards and two touchdowns. The Rams’ O-line also held a tough 49ers defense to only one sack on the day.