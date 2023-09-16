Iowa tight end Luke Lachey injured, helped off field

Iowa tight end Luke Lachey left the Hawkeyes’ game against Western Michigan due to injury. He will not return.

The junior appeared to injure his right ankle while attempting to make a catch on third down. After the incompletion, he was helped off the field by trainers, but couldn’t put any pressure on his right foot.

Lachey leads the Hawkeyes in receiving, putting up 10 catches for 131 yards, including two grabs of at least 30 yards. Backing up the Colombus, Ohio, native is Michigan transfer Erick All alongside sophomore Addison Ostrenga.