Iowa defeats Western Michigan, 41-10, to finish non-conference play undefeated

In spite of two turnovers in the first half, the Hawkeyes scored 17 points in the third quarter.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 16, 2023
Iowa+wide+receiver+Diante+Vines+catches+a+pass+for+a+touchdown+during+the+first+half+of+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+%28Grace+Smith%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Grace Smith
Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

No. 25 Iowa football defeated Western Michigan, 41-10, to close out its non-conference schedule. Now at 3-0, the Hawkeyes overcame a two-turnover first half and an injury to tight end Luke Lachey with timely defense and efficiency within the red zone.  

The Hawkeyes appeared to have some momentum in their opening drive with three straight rushes for 17 yards, all of which occurred on three tight end sets. Then, the life got sucked out of Kinnick Stadium, as Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara’s pass for receiver Nico Ragaini was snagged by Bronco safety Anthony Enechukwu for an interception. 

After the turnover, the Hawkeye defense responded promptly with a three-and-out, yielding just one yard to the Broncos. Yet on the ensuing Iowa drive, McNamara was sacked for a 15-yard loss on third-and-three, forcing the first punt of the day for Tory Taylor. 

The Broncos’ next drive was defined by two big plays, with the first being a 29-yard QB draw from Treyson Bourguet. Then, two plays later, Bourguet found Bronco receiver Anthony Sambucci for a 64-yard touchdown pass along the left sideline. 

Just seven minutes into the game, Iowa found itself in a 7-0 hole. 

Following a thirty-minute lightning delay, Iowa’s offense ran into more adversity, as starting tight end Luke Lachey injured his right ankle attempting to catch a pass on third down. The junior was helped off the field by trainers and did not return. 

After the incompletion, Hawkeye kicker Drew Stevens’ 41-yard field goal sailed wide left. After a Western Michigan punt, the Hawkeyes delivered a five-play, 66-yard drive encapsulated by a 53-yard run from Leshon Williams that put Iowa in the red zone. On third-and-goal, McNamara found a wide-open Diante Vines on a crossing route for a score. 

Once again, the following Bronco drive was defined with one big play. In this case: a 43-yard completion to receiver Blake Bosma. Outside of that completion, Western Michigan averaged just 3.2 yards per play on the drive. The Broncos got all the way to the Hawkeyes’ 11-yard line before stalling out with two stuffed runs and an incompletion, settling for a 27-yard field goal to retake the lead. 

After both teams exchanged punts, Iowa only needed one play to find the end zone. On first down, McNamara hit running back Leshon Williams on a screen pass. Hitting the open field alongside center Logan Jones, Williams dashed up the sideline for a 25-yard score and a Hawkeye lead.

Iowa had another chance to score before halftime, but McNamara’s pass to Seth Anderson was picked off by Bronco cornerback Keni-H Lovely to cap the action in the first half. 

Iowa’s defense set the tone for the Hawkeyes coming out of the break, forcing a three-and-out. On the Broncos’ punt attempt, Hawkeye defensive lineman Anterio Thompson broke through the line of scrimmage untouched to block punter Cameron Peasley. Thompson smacked the ball into the back of the end zone for a Hawkeye safety. 

That play was just the start of an offensive explosion for the Hawkeyes, who scored 17 points in the third quarter alone. Following the safety, Iowa embraced the ground game with a six-play touchdown drive of all run plays, culminating in a three-yard score for true freshman running back Kamari Moulton, who was assisted by a block from tight end Erick All. 

Iowa opted for a two-point attempt after the score and converted on a Cade McNamara pass to All to put the Hawkeyes ahead, 24-10. 

It didn’t take long for Moulton to find the end zone again, as Nick Jackson’s forced fumble set the Hawkeyes up deep in Bronco territory. After fumbling at the one-yard line that was recovered by Iowa, Moulton got the ball on the very next play and crossed the goal line for a score. 

Western Michigan appeared to answer back with a touchdown of its own, but Bourguet’s 60-yard bomb to receiver Jehlani Galloway was called back because the Broncos had an ineligible receiver downfield.

The Hawkeyes added some insurance late in the game, as backup QB Deacon Hill led a 33-yard drive culminating in a score from backup running back Max White.

That pass was all the offensive firepower Western Michigan could muster in the second half, as the Hawkeyes went on a 27-0 run over the final thirty minutes of the game. Iowa went 5-for-5 in the red zone. 
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
she/her/hers
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
