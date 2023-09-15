Iowa City police request help finding missing teen

The Iowa City Police Department is seeking information regarding missing teen Bridget Stone.

Stone, 15, was last seen on Monday at West High School, according to a press release from the police on Friday.

The press release also stated Stong was wearing black leggings, white flip flops, a Ronnie Milsap t-shirt, and a tie-dyed pink and yellow hoodie.

Stone is reported to be 5 foot 5 inches with brown hair shaved on both sides.

According to the release, Stone’s friends said she had not been seen or heard from since Monday, but there was talk about a trip to Chicago.

Anyone with information about Stone or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department immediately at 319-356-5275.