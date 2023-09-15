The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City police request help finding missing teen

Bridget Stone, 15, was reported missing after seen last at West High School on Monday, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department.
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
September 15, 2023
iStock
iStock

The Iowa City Police Department is seeking information regarding missing teen Bridget Stone.

Stone, 15, was last seen on Monday at West High School, according to a press release from the police on Friday. 

The press release also stated Stong was wearing black leggings, white flip flops, a Ronnie Milsap t-shirt, and a tie-dyed pink and yellow hoodie. 

Stone is reported to be 5 foot 5 inches with brown hair shaved on both sides. 

According to the release, Stone’s friends said she had not been seen or heard from since Monday, but there was talk about a trip to Chicago. 

Anyone with information about Stone or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department immediately at 319-356-5275. 
About the Contributor
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
