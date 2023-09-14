One-on-one with Iowa offensive lineman Nick DeJong

The Daily Iowan: What is your favorite food they serve the teams here at the facility?

Nick DeJong: Two nights ago they brought us chicken Alfredo that was really good, so I think that might be my favorite.

Do you have a favorite spot in Iowa City to eat or just hang out in your free time?

I’m a big Culver’s guy, and I know that’s not really an Iowa City spot, but otherwise, I’d probably say Mickey’s downtown. That’s really good too.

Do you get the Concrete Mixer at Culver’s?

Well, usually I would get a Diet Mountain Dew, but they switched to Coke—which I’m a little upset about—but now I do get a Concrete Mixer.

What’s your go-to order?

I usually get chocolate custard with cookie dough and marshmallows.

What would be the first thing you would do if you won the lottery?

The first thing I would do is to help my parents and brother. But then I’d probably buy a nice car.

Do you have a dream car?

I got a few, so I really can’t pick one.

How do you enjoy spending your alone time?

I’m a big video game, Xbox guy.

What kind of games do you play?

Shooting, sports games, pretty much all the above.

Do you play with anybody on the team?

Yes.

Who on the team is the worst at gaming?

So I’ve never played with him, but Gennings Dunker is definitely the worst because I don’t think he’s actually even played a video game before.

Oh really?

He was just saying that his hometown just got Wi-Fi like four years ago, and I don’t know if he’s kidding.

Is there anything else you enjoy doing?

I also hang out with my dogs.

What kind of dogs do you have?

I have a Golden Doodle

What is your favorite sport to watch?

I mean I love watching football, but if I had to pick something other than football, I’d probably go with basketball.

Do you have a favorite NBA player?

I’ve really liked Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last few years, but I’ve always been a LeBron guy, too.

Do you have any football pet peeves?

So with our game pants, there’s like a drawstring instead of a belt and mine always comes untied, and I have to tie it at least five or six times a game.

Worrying about your pants falling down does sound annoying.

Yes, very much.

Do you have a favorite highlight play or the most embarrassing play from your whole football career?

I think when I was a junior in high school, and we got a pick-six, and this guy kind of bumped me as my teammate was running. I kind of said something and got into his face, and I got a flag, and the next day during film, my coaches were talking about it for like five minutes, so that was pretty embarrassing.

Do you have a motto or piece of advice that you try to live by?

Probably just knowing that I represent not just myself, but you know, the team that I’m on.

How do you think the offensive line has developed in the off-season?

I think, you know, every day during camp, we’ve come out and just been willing to put in whatever the work is, so it’s been really exciting.

How has it been playing with Cade?

He’s an outstanding leader and obviously an outstanding player too. [He’s] a guy that from day one has stepped in here and has pretty much been in the facility every day, you know, doing things to prepare him to perform well.