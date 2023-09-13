The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird sues door-to-door stem cell therapy company for false advertisement

UI Faculty Senate approves motion to change ‘lecturer’ title

Man reportedly made sexual comments to junior high students Wednesday on Iowa City walking trail

ICPD investigating burglary in Peninsula Neighborhood

Iowa field hockey’s Mia Magnotta uses experience from last season to her advantage

Advertisement

UI Faculty Senate approves motion to change ‘lecturer’ title

The motion would change the title to “assistant professor of instruction or practice.”
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
September 13, 2023
Faulty+Senate+Secretary+Mary+Charlton+looked+at+the+others+on+the+panel+at+the+Faculty+Senate+at+the+Old+Capital+in+Iowa+City+on+Sep.+12%2C+2023
Carly Schrum
Faulty Senate Secretary Mary Charlton looked at the others on the panel at the Faculty Senate at the Old Capital in Iowa City on Sep. 12, 2023

The University of Iowa Faculty Senate held its first meeting of the semester Tuesday, and passed a motion to change the title of “lecturer” to “assistant professor of instruction or practice.”

As of 2022, there are 538 lecturers who will be affected by this motion. Lecturers at the university fall under the instructional faculty track.

Under the instructional faculty track policies, each department defines the qualifications for an assistant professor of instruction or practice. 

Faculty President Ed Gillan said it was unique that the first entry-level position defined in the instructional faculty track policies was lecturer.

“This is the most significant change structurally,” Gillan said.

The motivation behind this change stems from outcomes on a review of the track after its first five years, Gillan said. 

The initial choice to keep the title of “lecturer” in the Instructional Track is unique compared to other faculty tracks such as tenure-tracks, clinical-tracks, and research-tracks. This new change, however, will reflect that departments that use the title of “assistant professor” in various tracks.

There is no change in rank, requirements of rank, or how the term “lecture” is defined. The change is solely at the university level. 

The motion passed with no opposition.

The Faculty Senate’s next meeting will be Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. in the Senate Chamber of the Old Capitol.
More to Discover
More in Campus
Early detection of Parkinson’s being developed with an algorithm by UI professors
Early detection of Parkinson’s being developed with an algorithm by UI professors
iStock
UI police investigating theft and burglary on west side of campus
The new CAMBUS route, East Dorm, is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Cambus reinstates Mayflower route to meet student demand
More in Higher Education
Lieutenant Travis Tyrrell shows students how to dust for fingerprints during a policing practicum course at the UCC in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Hands-on law enforcement training course returns to UI after COVID-19 hiatus
The Old Capitol Building is seen on the first day of 2023 fall classes in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
UI sees slight increase in total student enrollment this fall
Construction worker Jordan Walker works on a construction project for a new Starbucks location at the Iowa Memorial Union on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
UI continues with multiple capital improvement projects as part of ten-year master plan
More in Latest News
An Iowa City Police Department vehicle is seen on July 9, 2019.
Man reportedly made sexual comments to junior high students Wednesday on Iowa City walking trail
An Iowa City Police car is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
ICPD investigating burglary in Peninsula Neighborhood
Iowa goalkeeper Mia Magnotta directs her teammates during a field hockey exhibition match between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 3-1.
Iowa field hockey’s Mia Magnotta uses experience from last season to her advantage
About the Contributors
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in