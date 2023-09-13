ICPD investigating burglary in Peninsula Neighborhood

The Iowa City Police Department is seeking public assistance in a burglary that occurred in the Peninsula Neighborhood on the night of Sept. 7.

According to a release from the city, the ICPD received a video of the burglary suspects that was captured on a Ring doorbell camera in the area. The burglary took place at around 8:49 p.m., the release states.

The police are also asking for anyone else with surveillance camera footage that captured anything suspicious around the time of the burglary to bring the footage to them.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Wood at the ICPD or the Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.