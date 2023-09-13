The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Man reportedly made sexual comments to junior high students Wednesday on Iowa City walking trail

ICPD investigating burglary in Peninsula Neighborhood

Iowa field hockey’s Mia Magnotta uses experience from last season to her advantage

Early detection of Parkinson’s being developed with an algorithm by UI professors

Coralville blood bank ImpactLife sees shortage of donors

Advertisement

ICPD investigating burglary in Peninsula Neighborhood

The Iowa City Police Department released a short video Wednesday of what is believed to be the burglary suspect.
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
September 13, 2023
An+Iowa+City+Police+car+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+16%2C+2022.+
Alex Snyder
An Iowa City Police car is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

The Iowa City Police Department is seeking public assistance in a burglary that occurred in the Peninsula Neighborhood on the night of Sept. 7.

According to a release from the city, the ICPD received a video of the burglary suspects that was captured on a Ring doorbell camera in the area. The burglary took place at around 8:49 p.m., the release states.

City Channel 4 - Iowa City

The police are also asking for anyone else with surveillance camera footage that captured anything suspicious around the time of the burglary to bring the footage to them.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Wood at the ICPD or the Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.
More to Discover
More in News
Early detection of Parkinson’s being developed with an algorithm by UI professors
Early detection of Parkinson’s being developed with an algorithm by UI professors
Skip Kempnich gives his blood at ImpactLife on Sept. 5, 2023. ImpactLife is a blood donation center in Coraville working to combat the blood shortage.
Coralville blood bank ImpactLife sees shortage of donors
Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Meet the candidates for Iowa City City Council ahead of the November election
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in