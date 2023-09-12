The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey’s Mia Magnotta uses experience from last season to her advantage

Early detection of Parkinson’s being developed with an algorithm by UI professors

Coralville blood bank ImpactLife sees shortage of donors

Meet the candidates for Iowa City City Council ahead of the November election

Harry’s Bar and Grill brings retro spin to Iowa City

Advertisement

Iowa cross country welcomes decorated distance coach Shayla Houlihan

Houlihan’s first season with the Hawkeyes comes after earning 2021 Big West Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
September 12, 2023
The+Iowa+mens+cross+country+team+competes+during+the+Hawkeye+Invite+at+Ashton+Cross-Country+Course+in+Iowa+City%2C+on+Friday%2C+Sep.+1%2C+2023.+The+Iowa+mens+team+won+the+invite+with+the+women+coming+in+second+second.
Theodore Retsinas
The Iowa men’s cross country team competes during the Hawkeye Invite at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City, on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. The Iowa men’s team won the invite with the women coming in second second.

The Iowa cross country program has a new addition to its coaching roster this year in decorated distance coach Shayla Houlihan.

Houlihan joined the team’s staff on Aug. 8 as an assistant coach with a focus on the distance athletes and assistant director of operations.

Her love for cross country and track and field first developed years before as a high school, college, and professional runner.

After beginning her career on the East High School cross country team in Sioux City, Iowa, Houlihan spent four years running at the University of Northern Iowa.

While pursuing her master’s degree, she returned for a fifth year at the University of Utah. During her time there, she set a new school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Then Houlihan went pro.

In her professional career, she competed in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. But, it was around this time she felt the pull to return to her passion for coaching college athletes.

“The impact you can make on college-aged kids is incredible,” Houlihan said.

Her experience comes on every level, from high school to professional. She draws back on these experiences to teach her athletes the lessons she learned as a runner.

“I wasn’t a superstar in high school or college,” Houlihan recalled. “I saw glimpses of greatness, but the biggest thing I learned is that if you stick with it, you will get better.”

That mindset has continued to guide Houlihan through her career as a coach.

While coaching for the University of California Santa Barbara, Houlihan earned 2021 Big West Cross Country Coach of the Year after becoming the first woman to win a conference championship.

Now, Houlihan hopes to inspire the Iowa women to create their own paths and find their own success. Not only does she aim to make the women better athletes, but she wants to make them better people.

Throughout the adjustment process, Houlihan has relied on the experience and expertise of Iowa cross country coach Randy Hasenbank, who has been the distance coach at Iowa for seven years.

“She fits in just like I expected she would,” Hasenbank said. “She’s very professional and has a lot of experience.”

Iowa cross country coach Randy Hasenbank was excited to welcome Houlihan to the program and said he couldn’t be happier with the adjustment.

“She and coach Hasenbank have been such a great duo,” fourth-year distance runner Amber Aesoph said. “I think she was just the missing piece in that way.”

Houlihan admires Hasenbank’s coaching style and passion for the sport.

“I simply like the way I can see how he makes his athletes feel,” Houlihan noted.

Houlihan has adopted a similar coaching style, which is individualized for each athlete and largely focused on mental strength.

“My goal is to get them to be the best version of themselves,” Houlihan said.

Between Houlihan’s coaching style and infectious energy, she is already making a huge impact on the team. The Hawkeye women, specifically Aesoph, have noticed the shift.

“She brings an element of excitement to the sport,” Aesoph said. “All the girls feel it.”

Houlihan is bringing all her coaching strong suits to the UI, from excitement to experience and heart.

“Ultimately, my passion lies with coaching,” Houlihan said. “It is what I was put on this planet to do.”
More to Discover
More in Cross Country
Photo contributed by Jenny Spangler
Iowa senior runner Kelli Tosic following mother’s footsteps, leaving her own legacy
The Iowa mens cross country team competes during the Hawkeye Invite at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City, on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. The Iowa mens team won the invite with the women coming in second second.
Iowa cross country runners Flynn Milligan, Will Ryan reunite to represent high school history
Junior Max Murphy closes in on the lead during the Hawkeye invite at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City, on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. Murphy broke the University of Iowa mens 6,000-meter record at the invite. The Iowa mens team won the invite with the women coming in second.
Iowa cross country’s Max Murphy crushes men’s 6,000-meter school record in season opener
More in Sports
Iowa midfielder Elle Otto dribbles the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Kansas City at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Roos 2-0.
The Iowa women’s soccer team’s dynamic duo: Elle Otto and Kenzie Rolling
Point/Counterpoint | Which Iowa football rivalry trophy is best?
Point/Counterpoint | Which Iowa football rivalry trophy is best?
Iowa prepares to take the field during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13.
Iowa football notebook | Cade McNamara feels healthy, Western Michigan's fast tempo creates challenges
More in Track and Field
Aug 22, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Laulauga Tausaga (USA) celebrates after winning the womens discus with a throw of 228-0 (69.49m) on her fifth attempt during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Photos: Laulauga Tausaga - Hawkeye gold to gold medal
A baseball game between Iowa and Wisconsin-Milwaukee is seen at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 12-1.
Iowa student-athletes under investigation by Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission
Iowa’s Grace Bookin-Nosbisch leads her heat of the women’s 800-meter premier during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Iowa Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Nosbisch won her heat and finished third overall with a time of 2:10.82. The meet also hosted the Hawkeye Pro Classic for the American Track League.
Iowa track and field notebook | Hawkeyes improve across the board two weeks before championship season
About the Contributor
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
she/her/hers
Mia Boulton is a freshman at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism & Mass Communication, as well as exploring a possible double major in Sports Media. She works at the Daily Iowan as a sports reporter. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Mia has been a photographer for her hometown newspaper, The Record.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in