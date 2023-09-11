The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa City man identified as body found on UI campus last week

Father of former UI student Ali Younes pleads guilty aiding and abetting in son’s escape

UI study shows increase in student vaping, energy drink consumption

Iowa City schools work hire for shortage of paraprofessionals

Financial constraints loom over upcoming Iowa City budget year

Advertisement

Iowa City man identified as body found on UI campus last week

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, although no foul play is suspected.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
September 11, 2023
The+Stanley+Hydraulic+Laboratory+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Sept.+6%2C+2023.
Emily Nyberg
The Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner identified Iowa City man Gabriel Molitor, 44, as the unattended dead body found on the patio of the Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory last week. 

No foul play is suspected after a preliminary investigation by the county medical examiner, the University of Iowa Office of Campus Safety said in a release. 

Police reported an unconscious or deceased person on the patio of the Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory, located at 320 S. Riverside Drive, at 7:15 a.m. last Wednesday.

Once on scene, first responders confirmed the man to be dead. The man was not a UI student or employee, according to UI Campus Safety Chief of Staff and Public Information Officer Hayley Bruce.

An email from Bruce to The Daily Iowan Thursday said that Molitor’s autopsy will take eight to 12 weeks.
More to Discover
More in Campus
Photo illustration by Theodore Retsinas
UI study shows increase in student vaping, energy drink consumption
Iowa City firefighters respond to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa Campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 10:54 a.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 11:27 a.m. , a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity. This was the second day in a row that a fire was reported at the Advanced Technologies Lab.(Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan)
Last week’s fires at UI Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories caused by reflecting heat
Lieutenant Travis Tyrrell shows students how to dust for fingerprints during a policing practicum course at the UCC in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Hands-on law enforcement training course returns to UI after COVID-19 hiatus
More in Crime/Courts
The Johnson County Courthouse is seen on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Father of former UI student Ali Younes pleads guilty aiding and abetting in son’s escape
The Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Police investigate dead body found outside Stanley Hydraulics Laboratory
The Phi Gamma Delta house is seen on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Former FIJI fraternity member accused of sexual assault sues 24 people for libel
More in Featured
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz touches the Kinnick Statue before a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz notches 200th career win with 20-13 win over Iowa State
Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Live updates | Iowa football squares off with Iowa State for 2023 Cy-Hawk Trophy
The Old Capitol Building is seen on the first day of 2023 fall classes in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
UI sees slight increase in total student enrollment this fall
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in