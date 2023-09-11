Iowa City man identified as body found on UI campus last week

The Johnson County Medical Examiner identified Iowa City man Gabriel Molitor, 44, as the unattended dead body found on the patio of the Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory last week.

No foul play is suspected after a preliminary investigation by the county medical examiner, the University of Iowa Office of Campus Safety said in a release.

Police reported an unconscious or deceased person on the patio of the Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory, located at 320 S. Riverside Drive, at 7:15 a.m. last Wednesday.

Once on scene, first responders confirmed the man to be dead. The man was not a UI student or employee, according to UI Campus Safety Chief of Staff and Public Information Officer Hayley Bruce.

An email from Bruce to The Daily Iowan Thursday said that Molitor’s autopsy will take eight to 12 weeks.