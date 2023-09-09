Live updates | Iowa football squares off with Iowa State for 2023 Cy-Hawk Trophy

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

State Auditor Rob Sand talks Medicare, auditing powers at Iowa City town hall

Four-star recruit Nick Brooks commits to Iowa football

Last week’s fires at UI Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories caused by reflecting heat

Iowa football’s Aaron Graves fulfills his dream as a Hawkeye

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones will kick off at 2:35 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
September 9, 2023
Iowa+wide+receiver+Seth+Anderson+celebrates+after+scoring+a+touchdown+during+a+football+game+between+No.+25+Iowa+and+Utah+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+2%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Aggies%2C+24-14.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa football team will continue its 2023 campaign with a 2:35 p.m. kickoff against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

Today’s matchup between the two marks their 70th overall meeting, the Hawkeyes leading the all-time rivalry with 46 wins to the Cyclones’ 23. The Cyclones took the Cy-Hawk Trophy back to Ames last season upon beating the Hawkeyes, 10-7, in Iowa City.

Iowa opened its 2023 season with a 24-14 win against the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 2 behind 191 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-30 passing from senior quarterback Cade McNamara.

McNamara is currently listed as questionable to start today’s game against the Cyclones but will likely start, the status coming only as a precautionary measure for the soft tissue injury he sustained to his leg at an open practice in August.

Iowa State also won its season opener on Sept. 2, beating Northern Iowa, 30-9.

Cyclone redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht — starting in place of redshirt junior Hunter Dekkers amid the NCAA’s investigation into Dekkers’ underage gambling — threw two touchdowns of his own and rushed one more in the game in addition to 113 yards on 10-of-13 passing.

Becht will start today’s game alongside sophomore running back Cartevious Norton, the Cyclones’ primary running back in the backfield who ran 11 attempts for 50 yards last week.

This is a developing story. Follow along for updates here or @dipregame on Twitter.
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Reporter
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema.
