Live updates | Iowa football squares off with Iowa State for 2023 Cy-Hawk Trophy

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa football team will continue its 2023 campaign with a 2:35 p.m. kickoff against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

Today’s matchup between the two marks their 70th overall meeting, the Hawkeyes leading the all-time rivalry with 46 wins to the Cyclones’ 23. The Cyclones took the Cy-Hawk Trophy back to Ames last season upon beating the Hawkeyes, 10-7, in Iowa City.

Iowa opened its 2023 season with a 24-14 win against the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 2 behind 191 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-30 passing from senior quarterback Cade McNamara.

McNamara is currently listed as questionable to start today’s game against the Cyclones but will likely start, the status coming only as a precautionary measure for the soft tissue injury he sustained to his leg at an open practice in August.

Iowa State also won its season opener on Sept. 2, beating Northern Iowa, 30-9.

Cyclone redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht — starting in place of redshirt junior Hunter Dekkers amid the NCAA’s investigation into Dekkers’ underage gambling — threw two touchdowns of his own and rushed one more in the game in addition to 113 yards on 10-of-13 passing.

Becht will start today’s game alongside sophomore running back Cartevious Norton, the Cyclones’ primary running back in the backfield who ran 11 attempts for 50 yards last week.

This is a developing story. Follow along for updates here or @dipregame on Twitter.