Police investigate dead body found outside Stanley Hydraulics Laboratory

A UI police representative said the death is not believed to be suspicious.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
September 6, 2023
Emily Nyberg
The Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

A deceased man was found outside of the Stanley Hydraulics Laboratory Wednesday morning, according to the University of Iowa Police Department. 

First responders went to the lab, located at 320 S. Riverside Drive, around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious or deceased male body on the lab’s patio, Hayley Bruce, UI Campus Safety chief of staff and public information officer, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan.

Bruce also wrote the person is not a current student or employee.


Once on the scene, the first responders confirmed the man to be dead. A preliminary investigation assisted by the Johnson County Medical Examiner indicated the death did not occur under suspicious circumstances.

Bruce also wrote that no Hawk Alert was issued to the UI community because there was no risk to public safety, and the death is not believed to be suspicious.
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
