Police investigate dead body found outside Stanley Hydraulics Laboratory

A deceased man was found outside of the Stanley Hydraulics Laboratory Wednesday morning, according to the University of Iowa Police Department.

First responders went to the lab, located at 320 S. Riverside Drive, around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious or deceased male body on the lab’s patio, Hayley Bruce, UI Campus Safety chief of staff and public information officer, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan.

Bruce also wrote the person is not a current student or employee.



Once on the scene, the first responders confirmed the man to be dead. A preliminary investigation assisted by the Johnson County Medical Examiner indicated the death did not occur under suspicious circumstances.

Bruce also wrote that no Hawk Alert was issued to the UI community because there was no risk to public safety, and the death is not believed to be suspicious.