Photos: Northside Night Flea Market

Shuntaro Kawasaki, Photojournalist
September 3, 2023

A Northside Night Market organized by IC Flea in the James Theater occurred in Iowa City on Friday.

IC Flea is organized by UI alumni Sid Peterson, Meg Lowe and Molly Kresse to promote vintage goods and local artists.

Shuntaro Kawasaki
People wait in line for Fomo Food Truck at the Northside Night Market organized by IC Flea in the James Theater in Iowa City on Friday, September 1, 2023. IC Flea is organized by UI alumni Sid Peterson, Meg Lowe and Molly Kresse to promote vintage goods and local artists.

About the Contributor
Shuntaro Kawasaki, Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Shuntaro Kawasaki is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Neuroscience with a minor in Chemistry and Cinema. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Shuntaro has interned at the Carver College of Medicine, writing a research paper.
