Iowa women’s soccer prevails over Iowa State in Cy-Hawk rivalry

Junior forwards Kenzie Roling and Elle Otto led the Iowa attack, each scoring a goal in the Hawkeyes’ 2-1 win.
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
August 25, 2023
Iowa+midfielder+Kenzie+Roling+shoots+and+scores+during+a+soccer+game+between+Iowa+and+Minnesota+at+the+UI+Soccer+Complex+in+Iowa+City+on+Thursday%2C+Oct.+21%2C+2021.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Gophers+1-0.+
Larry Phan
Iowa midfielder Kenzie Roling shoots and scores during a soccer game between Iowa and Minnesota at the UI Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 1-0.

The Iowa women’s soccer team fought through the heat to edge by Iowa State, 2-1, at the UI Soccer Complex on Thursday night.

The contest marked the Hawkeyes’ third consecutive game with a delayed start time because of excessive heat. But the Hawkeyes did not let the high temperatures stop them from heating up on offense against their bitter in-state rivals. 

Junior forwards Kenzie Roling and Elle Otto led the attack into Cyclone territory, netting the two Iowa goals.

Roling has been massive for the Iowa attack that struggled much of last season. She notched two assists in the Hawkeyes’ two wins to open the 2023 season, but her first goal of the season came against the Cyclones.

“It was a great feeling to [score] again,” Roling said, noting her absence from the back of the net.

A persistent attack

The ball stayed in Iowa’s attacking half for most of the initial 10 minutes, and after consistent possession and pressure by the Hawkeyes, they managed to break the deadlock with a goal from Roling in the 34th minute. 

The goal came off of a pinpoint cross by sophomore forward Shae Doherty from the right wing, and the Hawkeyes entered halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Iowa State started the second half stronger with a handful of goal-scoring opportunities. But those chances disappeared with crucial saves by Iowa senior goalkeeper Macy Enneking.

Iowa regrouped quickly after Iowa State’s attack. Otto took advantage of the Cyclones caught out of position and glided past the defense to knock in the second goal of the game.

Following Otto’s goal, Iowa continued to control the game, maintaining possession and attempting several shots that missed just wide of the net. 

“I really liked the chances that we created,” head coach Dave DiIanni said. “Maybe in a perfect world, we’d score a few more goals, but I thought our [attacking] was great.”

As the game was winding down, the Cyclones finally managed to breach the Hawkeye defense with a header goal from sophomore midfielder Lauren Hernandez in the 82nd minute. And despite Iowa State putting all of its effort into the final minutes of the game, hoping to eke out a draw, the Hawkeye defense remained strong until the final whistle.

Freshman orientation

Freshman midfielder Millie Greer played a pivotal role on both ends of the ball — especially in Iowa’s firm defense throughout the first three matches. She consistently thwarts attacks whenever possible. 

“I’m so proud of that girl,” senior defender and captain Samantha Cary said of Greer. “You won’t hear this often, but as a fifth-year, I’m lucky to be on the field with her. She’s an amazing soccer player.”

Missing piece

Junior forward Meike Ingles — a key piece to the Hawkeye offense — didn’t play for the second straight game because of an undisclosed injury. 

There is no timetable for her return, but DiIanni said the team misses her presence on the attack.

Up next

Iowa, now 3-0, will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to compete against the 2-0-1 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Aug. 31.
