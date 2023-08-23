Iowa City police investigating Mercy Hospital parking ramp stabbing

The Iowa City Police Department is actively investigating a stabbing that occurred in a Mercy Hospital parking ramp on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Iowa City Police, the victim was walking to his car in the parking ramp on Johnson Street when he was approached from behind by a man wielding a knife and asking for his wallet.

“The suspect pressed an object to the victim’s back and demanded his wallet,” the release states. “When the victim turned around, the suspect stabbed him multiple times and fled the area.”

The victim was able to walk himself into the hospital, where he was then treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the report states.

The release describes the stabbing suspect as a 5-foot-10-inch white male, middle-aged, having dark hair and a slender build, and wearing a dark blue shirt.

Iowa City police is still investigating this case and is asking the public for assistance. The department is also asking nearby buildings to review their security camera footage for any potential footage or additional information on the incident.