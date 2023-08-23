The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Extreme heatwave affects students on first few day of classes

NCAA suspends Iowa football defensive lineman Noah Shannon for season

Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule

Some Iowa voters look for Trump alternative

Bohannan aims message at young voters in second campaign for 1st Congressional District

Advertisement

Iowa City police investigating Mercy Hospital parking ramp stabbing

The Iowa City Police Department is on the lookout for the suspect in a stabbing that occurred in a Mercy Hospital parking ramp on Johnson Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
August 23, 2023
Mercy+Hospital+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+March+12%2C+2023.
Matt Sindt
Mercy Hospital is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 12, 2023.

The Iowa City Police Department is actively investigating a stabbing that occurred in a Mercy Hospital parking ramp on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Iowa City Police, the victim was walking to his car in the parking ramp on Johnson Street when he was approached from behind by a man wielding a knife and asking for his wallet.

The suspect pressed an object to the victim’s back and demanded his wallet,” the release states. “When the victim turned around, the suspect stabbed him multiple times and fled the area.”

The victim was able to walk himself into the hospital, where he was then treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the report states.

The release describes the stabbing suspect as a 5-foot-10-inch white male, middle-aged, having dark hair and a slender build, and wearing a dark blue shirt.

Iowa City police is still investigating this case and is asking the public for assistance. The department is also asking nearby buildings to review their security camera footage for any potential footage or additional information on the incident. 
More to Discover
More in Crime/Courts
Photo via University of Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Parents of attempted murder suspect, former UI student Ali Younes, charged with aiding in their son’s escape out of the country
The Johnson County Courthouse on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Jonathan McCaffery waives appearance at hearing next week
Contributed photo of Michael Taylor.
Iowa City teen reported missing by police
More in News
Illustration by Marandah Mangra-Dutcher.
Navigating the surge of artificial intelligence in higher education
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule
State Board of Regents Greta Rouse, JC Risewick, and Robert Cramer prepare during a three minute intermission at a Board of Regents meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
State Board of Regents launch survey to collect community feedback
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in