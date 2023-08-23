The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

UI students begin classes in extreme heat

NCAA suspends Iowa football defensive lineman Noah Shannon for season

Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule

Some Iowa voters look for Trump alternative

Bohannan aims message at young voters in second campaign for 1st Congressional District

Advertisement

UI students begin classes in extreme heat

Temperatures in the range of 105 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit leads to an excessive heat warning.
Sasha Evenko, Julia Rhodes, and Sydney Becker
August 23, 2023
The+MidWestOne+Bank+sign+is+seen%2C+on+the+first+day+of+2023+fall+classes+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+Aug.+21%2C+2023.+
Shuntaro Kawasaki
The MidWestOne Bank sign is seen, on the first day of 2023 fall classes in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

As students geared up for their first week of classes, extreme weather reaching temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit hit Iowa City.

Jim Hladik, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said Iowa City will receive several heat warnings through Thursday evening at 8 p.m. Despite the extreme heat, classes at the University of Iowa continued as normal.

Hladik said temperatures in the range of 105 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit leads to an excessive heat warning.

“The duration and intensity of this is just a very strong high-pressure heat bubble planted right in the Midwest, so it is dangerous heat for people out and about in the humidity,” he said.

The heat is also breaking records in Iowa, with Sioux City having hit a record 122 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, according to the National Weather Service’s X, formerly known as Twitter, account. This breaks the previous record of 120 degrees Fahrenheit set on July 29, 1999, the post reads.

On its website, the National Weather Service listed a heat index of 115 degrees Fahrenheit for Wednesday, with a news headline towards the top of the page reading “Dangerous Heat This Week.”

RELATED: UI class of 2027 brave extreme heat for convocation

Other states have been hit harder, with a post from the Oklahoma Mesonet on X from Monday writing that the state reached 127 degrees Fahrenheit.

Europe has seen its own records broken as the heat wave affects the globe. In Greece, over 350 wildfires have popped up in the country as a result of extreme heat.

UI students brave the heat during first week of classes

UI Housing and Dining sent out an email Monday to all the students living in dorms with tips on keeping dorm rooms cool. These included closing the drapes over windows, keeping doors closed as much as possible, and not setting the thermostats lower than 69 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid improper de-humidification.

Students also have ideas for how to stay safe from the heat. UI third-year student Jake Gorski said he recommends lots of air conditioning during extreme temperatures.

The heat proved to not only be a safety issue but also a disruption of students' routines. Kuznetsov, for example, said the heat disrupted his workout routine.

“I definitely stayed more hydrated and took public transport rather than walking,” Kuznetsov said.

UI second-year student Gabi Michalski said the heat also can make routines more difficult for first-year students navigating campus for the first time.

“Freshmen might be running to their classes because they haven't figured everything out yet. I think for upperclassmen, it's a little easier because we already know where the buildings are,” Michalski said. “For the freshmen, you're already nervous … the heatwave can make things worse.”
More to Discover
More in Campus
Illustration by Marandah Mangra-Dutcher.
Navigating the surge of artificial intelligence in higher education
State Board of Regents Greta Rouse, JC Risewick, and Robert Cramer prepare during a three minute intermission at a Board of Regents meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
State Board of Regents launch survey to collect community feedback
Iowa Junior Emma Anderson works outside of the Main Library on the first day of fall classes in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Photos: First Day of Classes - Fall 2023
More in Latest News
Iowa defense end Noah Shannon attempts to block a pass by Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
NCAA suspends Iowa football defensive lineman Noah Shannon for season
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks with fairgoers during the 2023 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Some Iowa voters look for Trump alternative
More in News
Supervisors listen to a speaker during a Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City on Wednesday Aug. 23, 2023.
JoCo Board of Supervisors to soon vote on county paying for rape survivors’ medication
A firefighter looks at instruments on the panel on a firetruck during a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2022. More than five Iowa City Fire Department trucks arrived to the scene around 9 a.m.
Iowa City police investigating arson outside apartment building
Aug 22, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Laulauga Tausaga (USA) celebrates after winning the womens discus with a throw of 228-0 (69.49m) on her fifth attempt during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Photos: Laulauga Tausaga - Hawkeye gold to gold medal
About the Contributor
Sydney Becker, Sports Reporter
Email: [email protected] Sydney Becker is a sports reporter at The Daily Iowan. She is a freshman at the University of Iowa double majoring in journalism and psychology.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in