UI class of 2027 brave extreme heat for convocation

During an extreme heat advisory on Sunday, thousands of University of Iowa first-year and transfer students sweated black and gold outside of the Pentacrest for convocation.

The UI expedited the convocation and “I” photo, as the event was scheduled to last 50 minutes but only took about 20 minutes to complete.

UI Vice President for Student Life Sarah Hansen said at the convocation that students should explore their passions during their time at the UI.

Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan

“You’re going to meet a lot of people who are going to be on your team, as well as places that are going to feel like home to you,” she said. “Go to events, check out for things that maybe make you a little bit uncomfortable. You can try things and decide they're not for you.”

Other UI leaders President Barbara Wilson, Executive Vice President Kevin Kregel, UI Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education Tanya Uden-Holman, and Undergraduate Student Government President Mitch Winterlin also spoke at the event.

UI first-year student and convocation speaker Harry Bui told the class of 2027 to embrace individuality and diversity.

“Each one of us has a story about our lives here,” Bui said. “This is a celebration of our diverse backgrounds and unique experiences that we can create an inclusive and supportive campus for ourselves and everyone surrounding it.”

Ava Neumaier, a first-year creative writing major, said she is attending the UI because of its renowned writing program and is excited to learn, make life-long friends, and explore her new-found community.

Herky the Hawk was spotted among the crowd giving hugs and taking selfies with the new Hawkeyes.

After taking the “I” block photo, students received their gold tassels that they will eventually tie to their graduation cap on commencement day.