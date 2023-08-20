The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

UI class of 2027 brave extreme heat for convocation

New Iowa City restaurant The Black Angel revives local favorites

UI replaces IMU Java House with Heyn’s Ice Cream shop

Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz talks NIL, gambling investigation

Proposal from Iowa City residents would lower maximum height of new residential buildings

Advertisement

UI class of 2027 brave extreme heat for convocation

Convocation speaker Harry Bui emphasized the importance of diversity and inclusion on campus.
Olivia Gamertsfelder, News Reporter
August 20, 2023
Freshman+try+out+their+new+tassels+at+Convocation+on+the+Pentacrest+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Aug.+20%2C+2023.+Convocation+wraps+up+OnIowa+week+for+the+incoming+Iowa+freshman+class.+
Carly Schrum
Freshman try out their new tassels at Convocation on the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Convocation wraps up OnIowa week for the incoming Iowa freshman class.

During an extreme heat advisory on Sunday, thousands of University of Iowa first-year and transfer students sweated black and gold outside of the Pentacrest for convocation.

The UI expedited the convocation and “I” photo, as the event was scheduled to last 50 minutes but only took about 20 minutes to complete.

UI Vice President for Student Life Sarah Hansen said at the convocation that students should explore their passions during their time at the UI.

Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan

“You’re going to meet a lot of people who are going to be on your team, as well as places that are going to feel like home to you,” she said. “Go to events, check out for things that maybe make you a little bit uncomfortable. You can try things and decide they're not for you.”

Other UI leaders President Barbara Wilson, Executive Vice President Kevin Kregel, UI Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education Tanya Uden-Holman, and Undergraduate Student Government President Mitch Winterlin also spoke at the event.

UI first-year student and convocation speaker Harry Bui told the class of 2027 to embrace individuality and diversity.

“Each one of us has a story about our lives here,” Bui said. “This is a celebration of our diverse backgrounds and unique experiences that we can create an inclusive and supportive campus for ourselves and everyone surrounding it.”

RELATED: Photos: University of Iowa Students Move in 2023

Ava Neumaier, a first-year creative writing major, said she is attending the UI because of its renowned writing program and is excited to learn, make life-long friends, and explore her new-found community.

Herky the Hawk was spotted among the crowd giving hugs and taking selfies with the new Hawkeyes.

After taking the “I” block photo, students received their gold tassels that they will eventually tie to their graduation cap on commencement day.

Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in Campus
The bar and table at The Black Angel restaurant in Iowa City on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The Black Angel opened July 11, 2023.
New Iowa City restaurant hopes to break ‘curse,’ revive local favorites
Freshman try out their new tassels at Convocation on the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Convocation wraps up OnIowa week for the incoming Iowa freshman class.
Photos: Class of 2027 Convocation
An Old Gold Creamery employee scoops Ice cream in the Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
UI replaces IMU Java House with Heyn’s Ice Cream shop
More in Featured
Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz talks during a press conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz talks NIL, gambling investigation
Committee members listen to public comments during the Iowa City planning and zoning commission’s formal meeting regarding a zoning proposal in the Northside neighborhood on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan)
Proposal from Iowa City residents would lower maximum height of new residential buildings
Three sisters pose for a photo while waiting for former president Donald Trump to speak during the 2023 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Trump, DeSantis compete for Iowa Republican support at Iowa State Fair
More in Latest News
Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District Christina Bohannan speaks during a Democratic watch party at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. “We have to carry on. You know, dont be discouraged. Dont be discouraged. I know some of the results tonight have been discouraging but dont give up,” Bohannan said. “We have to pick ourselves up dust ourselves on and we must carry on.”
Bohannan launches second bid for 1st Congressional District
United States Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions at West High School in Iowa City on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Miller-Meeks talks abortion policy, government shutdown at Iowa City town hall
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara receives a hug during Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara ‘day-to-day’ after suffering injury during open practice