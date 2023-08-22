The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

Some Iowa voters look for trump alternative

Bohannan aims message at young voters in second campaign for 1st Congressional District

State Board of Regents launch survey to collect community feedback

Parents of attempted murder suspect, former UI student Ali Younes, charged with aiding in their son’s escape out of the country

Jonathan McCaffery waives appearance at hearing next week

Advertisement

Letter from the Editor︱The Daily Iowan emphasizes multiplatform journalism

The DI’s print newspaper publishes on Wednesdays and 24/7 online.
Sabine Martin, Executive Editor
August 22, 2023
The+Daily+Iowan+Executive+Editor+Sabine+Martin+poses+for+a+portrait+on+Thursday%2C+Aug.+17%2C+2023.
Ayrton Breckenridge
The Daily Iowan Executive Editor Sabine Martin poses for a portrait on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

The Daily Iowan is more than just a print paper. While the DI will print a newspaper one time a week beginning this year, our dedication to covering untold stories and the news will still be present 24/7.

Following years of newspapers downsizing their print editions and focusing on web content, the DI is shifting more emphasis to digital this year, too. This change, however, won’t affect the storytelling that the DI’s staff of talented reporters and editors are committed to achieving.

The state of local journalism is not for the faint of heart. In 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 57 percent drop in newspaper newsroom employees over nearly two decades. The DI has an important role in Johnson County and Eastern Iowa to continue providing reliable news coverage and teaching the next generation of journalists.

The DI’s weekly and longer print issue on Wednesdays allows time and space for reporters to produce quality, long-form journalism.

Along with the DI print paper’s fresh redesign, we will continue to produce digital content daily that includes multimedia elements with reporting by Daily Iowan TV to expand our storytelling capabilities.

We aren’t a daily paper anymore, but we are a daily news organization, and the DI’s journalists are still doing high-level work. To mention just a few recent accomplishments, the DI won three Pacemakers for excellence in newspaper, website production, and multiplatform journalism in October. DITV also received general excellence, best sportscast, and best newscast for broadcast journalism in the state.

Moreover, the Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop released “Chasing Greatness: Wrestling Life,” a documentary about the Iowa men’s wrestling team that took almost two years to produce, and the film that follows University of Iowa graduates during the pandemic titled “Lost in the
In-Between: Graduating into 2020.”

These efforts aren’t printed on paper, but they are evidence of our continuing commitment to the DI’s legacy of producing quality journalism.
More to Discover
More in Editorials
UI senior Spencer Smith writes on a board for the Freedom of Speech protest put on by Young Americans for Liberty group on the Pentacrest on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. The student-run group allowed anyone to write whatever they wanted on the board.
Editorial | UI must address transphobic speech on campus
Photo illustration by Matt Sindt
Editorial | Johnson County should accept opioid settlement offer
Student protesters from the Iowa City Community School District hold signs protesting the bathroom bill on the Pentacrest in Downtown Iowa City on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Editorial | LGBTQ+ rights
More in Opinions
Photo Illustration by Cody Blissett
Opinion | Social media isn't worth it anymore
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Guest Column | ICCSD high school principals usher in new school year
Board of Regents members lead a meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Guest Column︱We don’t have to let fascists run this university into the ground
About the Contributors
Sabine Martin, Executive Editor
(she/her/hers)
Sabine Martin is the Executive Editor of The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communications and international studies. Sabine is also earning a minor in French. As a current member PolitiFact Iowa team, Sabine was previously Managing News Editor, News Editor, Summer News Editor, and a News Reporter covering higher education at the DI. Sabine interned for U.S. News and World Report in Washington, D.C. in 2023 as an education reporter and for the Cedar Rapids Gazette in 2022.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Films Editor and Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.