Iowa City Starbucks employees continue to strike amid internal disputes

Amid the blistering August heat, employees of the Clinton Street Starbucks went on strike and protested outside of their store Monday to demand better workplace treatment.

Before Monday, the Starbucks employees went on strike twice in June after managers didn’t let employees hang Pride Month decorations in the store. The Clinton Street Starbucks became the first to unionize in Iowa in May.

“We’re essentially protesting against our management,” Luis Aispuro, a Starbucks barista, said. “Our manager created a really hostile work environment here.”

Abi Scheppmann, a Starbucks shift supervisor, said the location’s strike captain sent a letter Thursday to the district manager outlining the alleged behaviors of the store manager.

“Now that the new school year is starting and business is back to normal, we know it will only get worse. The hostile work environment that he has created has made it unbearable to go into work every day,” the letter states.

“It’s gotten to a point where the work environment feels uncomfortable and hostile when we are there,” Jo Allman, Starbucks barista trainer, said. “Our goal right now is to get a contract just so our rights as workers are secured.”

The strike also attracted non-Starbucks workers toward the picket line. Iowa Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City, also joined strikers in support on Monday.

Colin Underwood, a local laborer held a sign at the protest that read “Union Busting is Disgusting.”

“I just want to demonstrate solidarity with fellow workers,” Underwood said. “What we ask today is both to meet the immediate demands of the employees and just for a more fair hearing at these tables.”

The Clinton Street location will reopen tomorrow following the conclusion of today’s strike.