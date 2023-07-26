The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. looking to build on breakout sophomore season

The 6-foot-4 Buckeye talked about the upcoming season at Big Ten Football Media Days on Wednesday.
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
July 26, 2023
Ohio+State+fans+celebrate+a+touchdown+from+Ohio+State+wide+receiver+Marvin+Harrison+Jr.+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+No.+2+Ohio+State+at+Ohio+Stadium+in+Columbus%2C+Ohio%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+22%2C+2022.+Harrison+Jr.+caught+seven+passes+for+62+yards.+The+Buckeyes+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+54-10.
Jerod Ringwald
Ohio State fans celebrate a touchdown from Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Harrison Jr. caught seven passes for 62 yards. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 54-10.

To say that Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. grew up in a football family is an understatement. 

His father, Marvin Harrison, played in the NFL for 13 seasons, all with the Indianapolis Colts.

There, Marvin Harrison became the legendary second half of the Manning-Harrison duo, which helped lead the Colts to a Super Bowl win over the Chicago Bears. Marvin Harrison was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now his son is stuffing the stat sheet. 

Marvin Harrison Jr. saw limited minutes in his freshman year with the Buckeyes because of star receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. 

But after many starters opted out of the Rose Bowl, Marvin Harrison Jr. took advantage of the opportunity and caught six passes for 71 yards and three touchdowns.

This was the first time viewers got a taste of his star potential.

With Olave and Wilson departing for the NFL, Marvin Harrison Jr. was set for a breakout sophomore season. 

And that’s exactly what happened.  

After Jackson Smith Njiba suffered an injury in the season opener, Marvin Harrison Jr. took the lead receiver role and never relinquished it.

Harrison teased defenders with his exceptional route running ability and large frame at 6-foot-4.

In Ohio State’s 54-10 victory over Iowa, Harrison caught seven passes for 62 yards, including a highlight reel touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Though the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes do not meet this season, there is an interesting connection between the two programs.

Former Ohio State wide receiver and sophomore Kaleb Brown transferred to Iowa in May. Brown caught just one pass for five yards in his freshman campaign, but he is expected to contribute largely to the Hawkeye offense this season. 

Marvin Harrison Jr. finished the 2022 season with 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns to help the Buckeyes make the College Football Playoff.

His efforts earned him unanimous All-American honors as well as Big Ten Offensive Player of The Year.

As the page turns to the 2023 season, teams are more aware of his talent but still not sure how to contain him.

“It’s impossible,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said on Wednesday about game planning for Marvin Harrison Jr. 

Marvin Harrison Jr. knows that he will most likely have two defenders on him most of the time, but he said that doesn’t change his approach to the season. 

“If I’m drawing two defenders, then I’m doing my part in the game,” he said at Big Ten Football Media Days. 

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s mindset coming into this season is to lead Ohio State to championship glory, but his primary focus is staying healthy.

“Off the field, I’m just taking care of my body, getting treatment, extra stretching at night, trying to stay as healthy as possible this season,” he said.

With all of his success, Marvin Harrison Jr.  is projected to be a top ten pick in next year’s NFL draft.

“There’s probably some guys in the NFL that can’t cover him. He’s that good,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “We’re lucky to have him.”

