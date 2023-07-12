The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

2023 MLB Draft | Where did Iowa baseball players end up?

Jared Simpson and Ty Langenberg were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, while Will Christophersen and Keaton Anthony were picked up as undrafted free agents.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
July 12, 2023
Iowa+pitcher+Ty+Langenberg+throws+the+ball+during+a+baseball+game+between+Iowa+and+Ohio+State+at+Duane+Banks+Field+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+May+7%2C+2023.+The+Buckeyes+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+5-2.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Iowa pitcher Ty Langenberg throws the ball during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 5-2.

Two Iowa baseball players, Jared Simpson and Ty Langenberg, were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. 

Hawkeyes Will Christophersen and Keaton Anthony were picked up as undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the draft. 

Jared Simpson

Simpson, a redshirt senior, was the first Hawkeye off the board. Simpson was selected 225th overall by the Washington Nationals in the 8th round. 

Simpson is the third-highest pitcher to be drafted under head coach Rick Heller, trailing Adam Mazur and Blake Hickman who were selected 52nd and 202nd, respectively. 

In his senior season, Simpson went 4-3 with a 6.54 ERA. The Clinton, Iowa, product struck out 64 batters in 42, and two-thirds innings pitched, holding his opponents to a .253 batting average. 

Ty Langenberg

Langenberg, a right-handed pitcher, was the final Hawkeye selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Urbandale, Iowa, native was selected 327th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 11th round. He signed with the Twins for $150,000. 

Langenberg was the 29th player to be drafted under Heller. 

In his junior campaign, Langenberg was the Sunday starter for the Hawkeyes, finishing the season with a 6-3 record and a 4.15 ERA. Langenberg led the team with 78 innings pitched and struck out 86 batters while walking just 34. 

Will Christophersen

Christophersen signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Angels following the 2023 MLB Draft. He signed for $25,000 and is expected to join their minor league system before the end of the season. 

The redshirt junior went 5-1 on the bump last season with a 3.55 ERA. The Bettendorf, Iowa product, only gave up three extra-base hits and struck out 59 at the plate in 33 innings pitched for the Hawkeyes.  

Keaton Anthony

Redshirt junior Keaton Anthony was the final Hawkeye to sign with an MLB squad. Anthony signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Phillies organization. 

In his final year with the Hawkeyes, Anthony led the team with a .398 batting average with nine home runs and 38 RBIs. Anthony also recorded 22 doubles and slashed for a 1.206 OPS, leading the Hawkeyes in both categories. 

Anthony was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and third-team Collegiate Baseball All-American in 2023 despite not participating in Iowa’s final 18 games of the season because of a gambling investigation. Anthony was released after four games in the Cape Cod League. 

About the Contributors
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan covering the Iowa Heartlanders. Jake joined the DI during the summer of 2021. His major is journalism. 
Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist/Videographer
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photojournalist and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior majoring in cinematic arts with a certificate in disability studies. He has worked with the DI as a photographer and videographer for two years.