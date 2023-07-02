Photos: 2023 Iowa City Jazz Festival

Cody Blissett, Isabella Tisdale, Tyler Downey
July 2, 2023

The second day of the 2023 Iowa City Jazz Festival took place downtown featuring tents with food, artists, and other vendors. The festival began Friday evening with various artists performing on two different stages.

After the day of performances, the City of Iowa City Firework Show took place. Several thousand attendees sat at the Old Capitol and around Hubbard Park to observe.

The Jazz Festival’s final day will be Sunday from 12:00-3:00 p.m. with several more Jazz performers.

2023_07_01_JazzFest_CB%2BBT%2BTD001
Gallery|18 Photos
Cody Blissett
Attendees watch Christian McBride’s New Jawn during the 2023 Iowa City Jazz Festival in Iowa City on Friday, July 1, 2023.
