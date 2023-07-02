Photos: 2023 Iowa City Jazz Festival

The second day of the 2023 Iowa City Jazz Festival took place downtown featuring tents with food, artists, and other vendors. The festival began Friday evening with various artists performing on two different stages.

After the day of performances, the City of Iowa City Firework Show took place. Several thousand attendees sat at the Old Capitol and around Hubbard Park to observe.

The Jazz Festival’s final day will be Sunday from 12:00-3:00 p.m. with several more Jazz performers.