Lavish European yachting destinations you can sail to with 12 Knots
June 26, 2023
Europe is an oasis for sailing lovers, with the Mediterranean, Aegean and Ionian Seas embracing most of its countries. Moreover, the Mediterranean climate, excellent food and dolce far niente culture make Europe one of the best continents for spending your vacation on. For example, Lisbon has the best year-round weather, so you can book your trip anytime and enjoy yachting under the sun.
Whether you’ve got training or not with sailing, the variety of experiences you’ll come across will fit your expectations. If you’re looking for gentler sailing, Greece is the best destination, but if you’re searching for an adventure, you can choose Portugal or Spain to book a sailing trip.
Regardless, here are our recommendations on the best European countries where you can sail on the bluest waters.
Croatia
The Adriatic Sea around Croatia makes it the perfect sailing place since it provides warm temperatures and calm currents. During the summer season, temperatures can reach 38°C. Still, considering the yachting season starts in May and ends around October, visiting the country only during the summer is not mandatory.
Croatia’s most appreciated sailing locations include Dubrovnik, one of the most prominent tourist attractions, and the historic town of Split. Zadar, the city on the Dalmatian coast, is also great since it has the most impressive Roman and medieval remains blended with modern architecture.
If a Croatian sailing experience sounds great, book a charter early to get the best offers and luxurious charters.
Greece
Greece has over 6.000 islands surrounded by the Aegean Sea, the Mediterranean Sea and the Ionian Sea. Considering the multitude of islets, many are private and up for sale, so you can get your island and turn it into an annual vacation destination. Greece provides numerous opportunities for building a hideaway from the small St. Athanasios Island to the large Vouvalos Island.
Yacht sailing in Greece on a luxury yacht charter can be done almost anywhere as the country’s waters are so clear and numerous paths for sailboats are available, so you can spend as much time as you want sailing. Getting a crewed charter is best because you’re provided with a Skipper and Hostess responsible for operating the yacht, cooking and ensuring your trip is as comfortable as possible.
Mykonos is one of the best Greek sailing destinations. Starting from Paros, your skipper will take you on a beautiful trip around the Greek islands, where you can stop and taste the best wines and Greek foods. Plus, you’ll be able to visit exciting places such as monasteries, museums and castles.
Italy
Italy is where the phrase dolce far niente comes from, which translates to the sweetness of doing nothing. Travelling in Italy will teach you about enjoying your life and taking a break from the stressful daily lifestyle.
The best places for sailing in Italy are the Tuscany coast, a staple that allows you to get to the islands of Elba or Montecristo. The island of Sardinia is also an essential stop, where enormous and luxurious yachts gather at the Porto Cervo. The boating season starts in April and ends around October, but July and August are the hottest and most crowded months.
If you’d like to take some snacks on the charter, the supermarkets provide delicious Italian products, from the usual bruschetta to cantuccini and arancini. Don’t forget that Italy also has the best red wines, so ask your skipper for the best recommendations.
Spain
Sailing on the Spanish coast is a unique experience considering the nightlife where parties never end ―and Ibiza is the center of attention. A famous sailing destination in Spain is Es Cavallet, which has one of the clearest waters you’ve ever seen. The place is also packed with bars and restaurants.
You can also get to San Sebastian, the city known as a foodie paradise with some of the best cuisines in the world. Other incredible sailing destinations include Barcelona, the second biggest Spanish city; Es Pujols, a coastal town where you’ll see some raw natural beauty of nature and Valencia, which has the best sailing conditions.
You can choose your boat to fit your requirements depending on your expectations for a sailing trip in Spain. The required documents include a VHF Marina Radio and a certificate of competence.
France
If you’re looking for the most refined European trip, the French experience is like no other. The best sailing events in France occur during Fall, so you can attend the Cannes Royal Regattas and Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez. Shows like the Monaco Yacht and Cannes Yachting Festival in September are also great opportunities to see yacht charter models worldwide. It would be best if you went sailing from May to September, but from July to August, there’s the most crowded season.
The best sailing destinations in France include the Normandy region, with white cliffs and impressive harbors. The canals of Burgundy are also a good choice, and the city has one of
the best wines in the world. Don’t forget to get through the Côte d’Azur and watch the sun setting in Marseille or Nice.
France also has one of the most delicious cuisines in the world, so make sure you try traditional foods, such as Boeuf Bourguignon, Tarte Tatin and French onion soup. Of course, trying out Ratatouille will remind you of the well-known Pixar movie.
