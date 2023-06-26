Lavish European yachting destinations you can sail to with 12 Knots

Croatia

The Adriatic Sea around Croatia makes it the perfect sailing place since it provides warm temperatures and calm currents. During the summer season, temperatures can reach 38°C. Still, considering the yachting season starts in May and ends around October, visiting the country only during the summer is not mandatory.

Croatia’s most appreciated sailing locations include Dubrovnik, one of the most prominent tourist attractions, and the historic town of Split. Zadar, the city on the Dalmatian coast, is also great since it has the most impressive Roman and medieval remains blended with modern architecture.

If a Croatian sailing experience sounds great, book a charter early to get the best offers and luxurious charters. Check out the available yachts on 12 Knots and send them an inquiry to receive the best offer for you and whoever will accompany you. Booking a boat with them is as easy as booking a hotel, so you’ll save time and quickly create your dream trip.

Greece

Greece has over 6.000 islands surrounded by the Aegean Sea, the Mediterranean Sea and the Ionian Sea. Considering the multitude of islets, many are private and up for sale, so you can get your island and turn it into an annual vacation destination. Greece provides numerous opportunities for building a hideaway from the small St. Athanasios Island to the large Vouvalos Island.

Yacht sailing in Greece on a luxury yacht charter can be done almost anywhere as the country’s waters are so clear and numerous paths for sailboats are available, so you can spend as much time as you want sailing. Getting a crewed charter is best because you’re provided with a Skipper and Hostess responsible for operating the yacht, cooking and ensuring your trip is as comfortable as possible.

Mykonos is one of the best Greek sailing destinations. Starting from Paros, your skipper will take you on a beautiful trip around the Greek islands, where you can stop and taste the best wines and Greek foods. Plus, you’ll be able to visit exciting places such as monasteries, museums and castles.

Italy

Italy is where the phrase dolce far niente comes from, which translates to the sweetness of doing nothing. Travelling in Italy will teach you about enjoying your life and taking a break from the stressful daily lifestyle.

The best places for sailing in Italy are the Tuscany coast, a staple that allows you to get to the islands of Elba or Montecristo. The island of Sardinia is also an essential stop, where enormous and luxurious yachts gather at the Porto Cervo. The boating season starts in April and ends around October, but July and August are the hottest and most crowded months.