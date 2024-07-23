How Many Days in Málaga? A Complete Guide to Planning Your Stay

Málaga is a city that’s always been a popular airport to fly into for holidaymakers, but it’s also growing in popularity among digital nomads.

How long you stay there will depend on your interests, but we’ve put together a 3, 5, and 7-day itinerary.

Why Visit Málaga?

Top Reasons to Choose Málaga for Your Next Vacation

Málaga is a very old city, dating back around 2,800 years. In recent eras, it’s been blessed with ancient Moorish architecture, being Picasso’s birthplace, and a busy port that has meant it’s important to trading, not just holidaymakers.

So, it’s very popular for those looking for culture, but it’s also on the south coast, meaning it has great weather and beaches too, as well as the convenience of a big airport.

Best Time to Visit Málaga

The best time to visit Málaga is in spring or autumn, when the weather avoids the 30-degree-plus summer months, and it also avoids the larger tourist crowds that may gather during the school holidays.

Nevertheless, mid-summer is still great for those with a pool or enjoy the sea, and in winter it can make for a great quiet retreat with some interesting mild-weathered hikes.

How Many Days to Spend in Málaga?

Ideal Itineraries: 3, 5, and 7 Days in Málaga

3 Days: Start with the historic centre, visiting Málaga Cathedral and the Alcazaba. Day two can be spent relaxing on the beach and enjoying coastal activities. On the third day, explore cultural sites like the Picasso Museum and Gibralfaro Castle.

5 Days: Extend your visit to include more of Málaga’s attractions. Additional time can be spent at the beaches and areas like Pedregalejo, known for its seafood restaurants. Visit lesser-known sites like the Automobile and Fashion Museum or take a short day-trip to nearby towns like Ronda.

7 Days: A week in Málaga allows you to consider day trips to Granada or Seville, as well as Ronda. More time can also be spent exploring the local markets and hopping around the many tapas bars. A boat trip is also on the table…

Factors to Consider When Planning Your Stay

When planning your stay in Málaga, your budget and the pace at which you travel is important. If you’re happy being constantly on the go, consider dividing your trip between just a few days in Málaga and somewhere else, like Seville. If you’re looking for relaxation, then a week is a good amount of time to both see the city’s sites while doing so at a snail’s pace.

Must-See Attractions in Málaga

Day 1: Exploring the Historic Centre

A good place to start is with Málaga Cathedral, which is known for its Renaissance architecture. This is central, and you can visit the Alcazaba, a Moorish fortress with beautiful gardens, and then wonder through the Old Town streets.

Stop by the Roman Theatre, which is an ancient site near the Alcazaba. You can see all this in a long, busy morning before having a slower afternoon, strolling along Calle Larios, which is the main shopping street.

Day 2: Beach Day and Coastal Activities

Day 2 can be spent at Playa de la Malagueta, the most popular beach in Málaga. Relax on the sand, swim in the Mediterranean waters, and consider trying some paddleboarding. Walk along the promenade and visit beachside bars and restaurants for fresh seafood. You can spend the whole day there, or venture into the Port of Málaga which offers shopping and dining options with a sea view.

Day 3: Cultural and Historical Sites

Dedicate this day to Málaga’s cultural and historical landmarks – it’ll be a busy one. Visit the Picasso Museum, which is housed in a stunning palace, as well as Gibralfaro Castle.

In the afternoon, visit the Centre Pompidou Málaga, which is a contemporary art museum. A flamenco show in the evening can also be memorable.

Getting Around Málaga

Navigating Málaga is easy with various transport options. Here are the main options…

Public Transport vs. Car Rental

Public transport in Málaga includes buses and a metro system, both of which are efficient and affordable. Buses cover most of the city and nearby areas, while the metro is limited but useful for certain routes.

Public transport is ideal for city exploration without the hassle of parking. But, for some sites, they can be a little bit more hassle, particularly with day trips.

Benefits of Renting a Car in Málaga

Renting a car in Málaga provides the freedom to explore at your own pace and visit a broader range of places. Car hire in Malaga airport is easy and day trips to nearby cities like Granada, with its famous Alhambra, become more accessible. You can also take detours into unspoiled, hidden beaches or villages.

It may cost a little bit more, but you can see more. It may also mean you can take a shorter holiday, which is cheaper, because you’re fitting more into it.

Málaga offers a lot of historical and cultural attractions, but it’s equally as appealing to beach bums.