Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces new Iowa Department of Education director

A press release from the governor’s office Thursday announced that current director Chad Aldis will be replaced by McKenzie Snow effective Monday, June 26.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new director for the state’s Department of Education on Thursday. The decision came after current director Chad Aldis submitted his resignation.

A press release from the governor’s office on June 22 stated that Aldis, who was named the department’s director in March, resigned for family reasons.

The release also names McKenzie Snow as his replacement. Her appointment will be effective Monday, June 26, with Aldis to remain through June 30 to assist in the transition.

“While a leadership change at this time was unexpected, I respect why it’s necessary. I want to thank Director Aldis for his service, and I wish him and his family the very best,” Reynolds said in the release.

Snow is currently the deputy secretary of education in Virginia and previously served as the New Hampshire division director of academics and assessment, special education, career development, adult education, wellness, and nutrition.

She also worked as a special assistant to the president at the White House domestic policy council, senior adviser at the Office of Management and Budget, and policy director at the U.S. Department of Education.

In the release, Reynolds described Snow as the right leader for the state’s Department of Education.

“Her leadership experience over state education departments in both Virginia and New Hampshire, at the U.S. Department of Education, and for the White House has earned her the respect of educators and policymakers alike,” Reynolds said. “She will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand opportunity in Iowa’s education system.”