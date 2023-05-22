Soloviev+Group+Selects+Mohegan+as+the+Casino+Operator+for+NYC+Casino+Bid

Freedom Plaza, which is situated on Manhattan’s east side, is set to develop into an entertainment hub with green areas, a luxury hotel, two residential buildings, a casino, a famous Ferris wheel, and the first democracy museum in the world.

Mohegan May Become the Casino Partner of Freedom Plaza

Mohegan has entered the bid to be the casino partner of Freedom Plaza, according to Soloviev Group, a pioneer and industry authority in ecologically sustainable and socially responsible development. NYSGC has previously announced a Request for Applications to develop and operate up to three downstate casinos. The company believes that, by strategically leveraging the values, long-term vision, category expertise, and culture of Soloviev Group and Mohegan, which are well aligned, it is well suited to win the bid.

Mohegan, a Connecticut-based branch of the Mohegan Tribe of Indians, was founded in 1995 and is currently responsible for the development, ownership, and management of eight prestigious integrated resorts in the US, Canada, and Northern Asia.

Just recently, in November of 2022, Mohegan Sun was voted the best casino hotel in the U.S. by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Mohegan has provided top-notch entertainment options for more than 25 years and has become a global leader in the hotel, gaming, and entertainment market. The company also has an online casino brand that is highly rated by websites like iGaming NJ, which also features articles, guides, news, the latest bonuses, and all the things you need to know about the gaming industry of New Jersey.

According to Ray Pineault, President and CEO of Mohegan, it is its culture, values, and devotion to its community that set it apart as an enterprise. He added that Mohegan is recognized for its vast range of remarkable experiences and the great service it offers its customers. Their attitude to customer service, their devotion to their workers, and their relationships with partners and the areas they operate in are all influenced by the rich Mohegan legacy.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts and casinos, headquartered in Uncasville, Connecticut. The company is owned by the Mohegan Tribe, a federally recognized Indian tribe in the United States. MGE’s portfolio includes properties in the United States, Canada, and Asia, offering a wide range of gaming, entertainment, and hospitality experiences to its guests.

The company is committed to responsible gaming practices and has implemented several programs to promote responsible gambling. MGE also has a strong focus on sustainability and has received various awards for its green initiatives. With a diverse range of offerings and a commitment to customer satisfaction, MGE continues to grow as a leader in the gaming and hospitality industry.