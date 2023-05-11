Top Memorial Day Destinations: Places to Reflect & Remember

Buying and Displaying an American Flag

One of the most iconic symbols of patriotism, the American flag is often prominently displayed during Memorial Day. Purchasing an American flag from a reputable U.S. flag store and proudly showcasing it on this day is a fitting tribute to those who have given their lives in service to our country. Before heading to any of the destinations mentioned below, consider stopping by an American flag store to pick up a flag that you can take with you or display at home.

Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia

Situated in Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is a final resting place for more than 400,000 military personnel and their families. Established during the Civil War, this hallowed ground has since become a symbol of honor, respect, and reverence for those who have served and sacrificed.

An unforgettable experience at Arlington is the Changing of the Guard, a solemn ceremony that takes place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This meticulously choreographed ritual honors unidentified soldiers from World Wars I and II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is an imposing monument that serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unidentified soldiers. Visiting this tomb on Memorial Day is a profound way to pay tribute to these brave men and women.

National World War II Museum, New Orleans, Louisiana

Located in New Orleans, Louisiana, the National World War II Museum is a must-see destination for anyone interested in the history of the Second World War. This comprehensive museum offers a wealth of exhibits, artifacts, and immersive experiences that help visitors understand the conflict’s global impact.

Some of the highlights of the museum include the Road to Tokyo and Road to Berlin exhibits, which showcase the stories of individual soldiers and provide a gripping account of the various campaigns during the war. The National World War II Museum typically hosts special events and ceremonies on Memorial Day, making it a particularly fitting time to visit.

Gettysburg National Military Park, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

The Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania is the site of one of the most significant battles in American history. The park preserves the battlefield and serves as a tribute to the more than 50,000 soldiers who were casualties of the three-day battle in 1863.