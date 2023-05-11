Fortune Coins is one of the fastest-growing sweepstakes casinos in the US. These virtual coin-powered casinos are often legally accessible in 49 US states bar Washington and offer gamers the chance to either play for fun or compete for prizes.

There are multiple ways you can get Fortune Coins free coins when playing with this operator, many of which don’t require you, as a player, to make any cash deposits or purchases. But getting the absolute most out of Fortune Coins and other social casinos is dependent on your ability to fully understand how they work.

What is Fortune Coins and how does it work?

Fortune Coins offers free-to-play casino-inspired games to players located in the USA and Canada. It’s what’s known in the online gambling industry as a sweepstakes or social casino, which essentially just means that:

Games are powered by online-only virtual coins as opposed to real cash – meaning gamers cannot place bets using USD or CAD.

Coins can be collected freely or via cash purchases, though a “no purchase necessary” policy ensures that players are never under any obligation to buy coins.

Free-to-play online gaming activities here do not constitute legal definitions of “gambling” in the US, meaning social casinos are usually legal in most US states, apart from WA.

By registering a new account, you can usually get Fortune Coins free coins awarded to you as part of a sign-up bonus. But before getting started with Fortune Coins or any of its competitors, you need to fully understand the two-tier coin system used by most social casinos.

Sweepstakes casinos will allow you to collect two kinds of coins, which are:

Gold Coins – a basic virtual currency that you can play with for fun only. Gold Coins can be collected by playing Gold Coin games, claiming promotional offers, or making cash purchases of coin packages at your social casino’s online store.

Fortune Coins – sometimes referred to as “Sweeps Coins” by other operators, Fortune Coins are a second virtual currency that can be used to enter sweepstakes tournaments and play sweeps games. These coins have an online value and can be redeemed for real-world prizes at your social casino’s online store. However, Fortune Coins can never be outright purchased.They usually come bundled along with Gold Coins for free.

How to get Fortune Coins free coins – th ree ways to boost your balance

There are three ways that Fortune Coins lets players collect Gold and Fortune Coins – and these methods are largely the same as those used by other social casinos you’ll see promoted on this page. You can collect coins by:

1. Playing Gold Coin and/or Fortune Coins games

By playing games using the currency you wish to acquire more of, you can boost your coins balance relatively quickly and easily. One popular strategy is to stick to games that offer a high Return to Player (RTP) percentage, as the payout ratios on these games are usually better..

2. Claiming Gold Coins and/or Fortune Coins promotions

Fortune Coins frequently advertises bonus offers and promotions that grant players free coins. At the time of writing, you can get 140,000 Gold Coins plus 500 Fortune Coins as a sign-up bonus, and the operator routinely offers additional promotions to its social media followers, too.

3. Making cash purchases t o get Fortune Coins free coins

Finally, if you run out of coins or simply wish to top up your Fortune Coins wallet, you can always purchase coin packages from the operator using USD. As most people who play at social casinos are usually attracted by the free-to-play nature of these sites, buying coins is often considered a last resort option, though.

Al l you need to know about bonuses – get Fortune Coins free coins with th ese offers

Claiming promotions is one of the most effective ways to get your hands on free Gold and Fortune Coins with this operator – and the same goes if you’re playing at any Fortune Coins competitor sites, too. Here are the latest bonuses this provider has advertised right now:

1. The Fortune Coins sign-up bonus

The latest Fortune Coins sign-up promotion is a super-generous one. You can claim as many as 140,000 Gold Coins on top of 500 Fortune Coins just for registering as a new customer – with no unique promo code or USD deposit required at the time of writing. Your coins are playable on any games of your choosing, too.

2. Get Fortune Coins free coins us ing reload rewards

Fortune Coins also offers a daily reload bonus to its existing customers, where you can collect free coin packages just by logging in and playing eligible games each day. Again, picking games that offer high RTP when playing through your bonus coins could be a great way to rapidly build up a big balance here.

3. Social media offers

Social media is hugely important to social casinos, many of which offer Facebook-integrated games or special tools that enable you to compete against your friends at Gold and Fortune Coins games. Twitter, Instagram and TikTok tend to be the primary means by which Fortune Coins and similar sites launch their latest promotions – so keep an eye out for any one-time bonus code offers.

Popular alternatives to Fortune Coins – similar sites with huge potential

There are several social casinos out there just like Fortune Coins, and each of these have their own promotions, game portfolios and general pros and cons. Here are some other popular providers you might also wish to consider:

Stake.us – a growing social casino with a very exclusive bonus

Stake.us boasts thousands of US users, a game portfolio packed full of more than 2,000 games and tons of new and existing customer promotions. Right now, readers of this article can claim an exclusive 5% rakeback bonus using the promotional code “CRYPTGAMBL”. On top of this, you can also enjoy daily reload rewards and access to some excellent social tools that let you chat with other gamers in real-time.

Pros

More than 2,000 games

Unique welcome promotion

Website compatible with all devices

Huge social casino community

Cons

No mobile app

BetRivers.net – a hugely respected brand with tons of existing customer offers

BetRivers.net offers access to Vegas-style live dealer games like blackjack and roulette, hundreds of slots, and some superb sweepstakes tournaments. Just as Fortune Coins allows you to get Fortune Coins free coins via several means, BetRivers.net is incredibly generous when it comes to promotions, too. You can take advantage of four-hourly coin reloads, a free-to-play bingo game, and free spins on a flagship wheel-based game with huge jackpots. What’s more, this operator’s brand reputation is second-to-none.

Pros

Globally recognized operator

Several existing customer promotions

Branded gaming software

Fast-loading live dealer games

Cons

Competitors have more generous welcome promos

Pulsz – a no-brainer for fans of Vegas-style slots games

Pulsz offers access to hundreds of casino-inspired games, the majority of which are classic slots like Diamond Strike and Hit the Gold. There are some great megaways and jackpots available too across the operator’s impressive game portfolio of more than 500 titles. Gamers who are willing to make coin package purchases can unlock super-exclusive benefits with this provider, including ad-blockers and ultra-rare scratch cards.

Pros

500+ slots and other games

24/7 access to customer support

Glowing reviews from gamers

Excellent social media integration

Cons