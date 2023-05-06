Law enforcement searching for attempted murder suspect, former UI student Ali Younes

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Iowa City area law enforcement are looking for former University of Iowa student and attempted murder suspect Ali Younes after he cut off his ankle monitor, according to a press release Saturday.

While awaiting trial, the 19-year-old was placed on house arrest where he returned to live with his family in O’Brien County after a contested bond hearing. During house arrest, Younes was required to wear a GPS monitor and surrender his passport.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office received notification Saturday that Younes removed his ankle monitor. Since then, law enforcement officials have been searching for Younes, but have been unsuccessful after multiple instances of trying to locate him. They have since issued a warrant for his immediate arrest.

Younes, who was a UI first-year student in 2021, was charged with attempt to commit murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft after he allegedly strangled a woman and stole her earrings in spring 2022. The incident occurred outside of the UI Art Building West on April 25, 2022.

Before his arrest on April 27, 2022, Younes was the subject of multiple complaints to the UI Office of Campus Safety where he allegedly stalked, sexually harassed, and sexually assaulted individuals on four different occasions at Slater Residence Hall.

Younes’ trial has been pushed twice, most recently scheduled for May 16 at the Johnson County Courthouse.

“If you have any information about Younes’ whereabouts, please contact police immediately by calling 911. If you see this individual, DO NOT approach him,” the release states.