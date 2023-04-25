Finding £4 no deposit bonuses and minimum deposits at UK online casinos

Europe has been on a path of tightening regulations for casinos and casino gaming since 2012. It is mandatory for players to register with real data and prove their identity, and the virtual establishments themselves have to comply with hundreds of requirements. As a result, new no deposit casino UK 2023 are becoming a rarity – no no deposit gifts at the start was one of the principal requirements of the regulator. To find such an institution and start playing with no deposit or at least with a minimum deposit, you need to go through dozens of descriptions or use ready-made rating-lists.

Types of no deposit bonuses in casinos

Until 3-5 years ago, almost all online casinos offered no deposit bonuses. But the UK regulator prohibited such form of attracting users, understanding how effective it is – according to lawmakers, the promise of a no-investment start can attract to gambling those who should not succumb to such entertainment due to their financial situation. As a result, gambling halls started offering a start-up with at least 4 pound minimum deposit casino – a modest, non-budgetary, but still investable amount.

At the same time, gambling halls are not prohibited from offering no deposit bonuses as part of reload programs, that is, for those who have previously invested funds, thus rewarding for loyalty or activity. As a result, no deposit bonuses can be offered as part of a variety of promotions:

for tournaments – competitions in activity on certain groups of machines;

loyalty programmes – for achieving cumulative bonuses;

birthday or major holidays.

The latter two programmes are usually directly linked to the loyalty system. A player who has just signed up is unlikely to receive a large no deposit gift. But users with premium status often receive gifts for nothing – on such clients the casino itself or providers may even test the demand for individual machines and mechanics. In this case, the player is first given no-deposit spins and then the percentage of re-runs is tracked. For the player himself, this is in any case a great chance to earn extra income.

How casinos disguise no deposit bonuses

Individual gambling halls have not put up with the ban on no-deposit bonuses. The loophole is there – to offer not just a gift at the start, but a raffle or promo code from a referral. In the first case, players are invited to enter some sort of conditional competition or tournament, and the prize in real money is given only to a select few. In the second case, the responsibility for distributing promo codes with freespins or amounts to an account is shifted to affiliate resources. A promo code with such a gift may be given:

on the partner site – from bloggers, authors of reviews;

on the official social media feeds casinos;

in ratings and reviews.

In rare cases, a promo code or affiliate link is distributed through the players themselves. In this case, ordinary users also have the right to transfer the key to a privileged entry. In any case, formally the gambling hall does not violate anything – even on the website itself the no deposit bonus may not be mentioned.

The player only needs to be more careful with the ways of reverse disguise. Some gambling halls officially announce the no deposit gift, but in practice it turns out to be a deposit. So a slot hall can offer a starting gift of a small amount, while setting big limits in the withdrawal rules. As a result, the customer is forced to replenish the account in order to withdraw the winning amount. Another example is the obligation to replenish the account in order to withdraw bonuses. In this case, the amount available for withdrawal is proportional to the amount deposited. As a result, it turns out that even having a virtual sum on your balance, you have to make a real deposit. Not to get caught up in such tricks, you just need to carefully read the rules of promotions and user agreement of the casino.

Which casinos are legal to give no deposit gifts?

Ban on no deposit gifts is not all regulators. European ones are particularly strict. Countries of Latin America, the CIS and offshore countries are much more loyal to such ways of advertising casinos. As a result, casinos with such licenses offer no deposit gifts legally. That said, the licenses of almost all international organisations are reliable and user-oriented. Playing at these casinos is just as safe as at UK casinos.

To get startup bonuses or to find casinos with a conditional minimum deposit, you can examine the business cards of British gambling halls. Such projects are out there. There are more of them among the offshore regulated sites and they are willing to provide equally good playing conditions.