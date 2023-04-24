3 Things Online Gambling Sites Don’t Want You to Know…

For years, gamblers have been trying to figure out new methods and systems for maximizing their profits while gambling online, but often with little success. After all, online casinos and sportsbooks keep their secrets under lock and key.

But we’ve spent a lot of time digging up a handful of these secrets, and are going to share them, so you can have a better online gambling experience. The top three things you’ll learn are:

Which games to play to make profit

Why your casino of choice loves cryptocurrency

How to claim bonuses to get the most out of your gambling experience

After this article, you’ll be ready to take the online gambling world by storm!

#1: Learn to Identify the Most Profitable Games

If you’ve signed up at an online casino to casually play blackjack or spin slots, that’s one thing, but if you’re looking to make money, there are a few games you must play. Most gambling sites will promote the games they want you to play, like low RTP slots or keno, which is entirely a game of chance.

But deep within their game libraries, they’re hiding the gems that actually make you money. These games have high RTPs and low house edges.

RTP – The return-to-player percentage indicates roughly how much money will be given back to the player after a set amount of time. For example, a slot with 93% RTP can be expected to return $9.30 for every $10 spent.

– The return-to-player percentage indicates roughly how much money will be given back to the player after a set amount of time. For example, a slot with 93% RTP can be expected to return $9.30 for every $10 spent. House Edge – This is also represented as a percentage, and it represents how much leverage the casino has in certain games. The lower the house edge, the better.

Here are some of the best casino games you can play at US gambling sites to actually make money:

French Roulette: French Roulette rarely makes an appearance at land-based casinos because of a few fundamental rules. The La Partage rule allows players to recoup half their lost wager if the ball lands on zero. The En Prison rule states that players who place even/odd wagers and the ball lands on zero will be refunded their lost wager if they win the next spin. These two rules give French Roulette a 1.35% house edge on even money wagers. Compared to American or European Roulette house edges, which are 5.26% and 2.70% respectively.

Deuces Wild Video Poker: Out of all the video poker variants, full pay Deuces Wild has the highest payback percentage–100.76%. One of the reasons Deuces Wild has such a high RTP is because the wild card allows you to make specific hands that other video poker games just aren’t capable of. To be clear, you can only achieve this positive payback if you use a specific payback table, but with perfect strategy, there’s no reason you won’t be in the green with Deuces Wild.

Blackjack: For the most part, blackjack is about the luck of the draw. If you’ve never played blackjack before, you can expect a 2% house edge, which is by no means terrible. However, experienced players who know when to double down can reduce the house edge from around 2% to about 0.45%. The key to winning blackjack is to play a table that pays 3-to-2 and to have a firm understanding of the basic strategy table.

#2: Cryptocurrency is the Online Casino’s Preferred Payment Method

Many online casinos and sportsbooks have hopped on the crypto bandwagon recently, and for good reason. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are massively popular as online payment methods, mainly because they’re fast, secure, and have low transaction costs.

It’s that last reason that online gambling sites are most interested in, and you should be too.

When you pay with a credit or debit card like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, the merchant you’re paying is subject to a transaction fee. Most people don’t know about these fees, simply because the business is responsible for paying the transaction fee, which can range from 1.5% to 3.5%! If you’ve ever been to a local business and seen a $10 minimum card purchase limit, it’s because that merchant will have to pay a fee no matter the amount, so they’re trying to recoup that cost.

Online casinos operate in the same way, and have to pay card network fees for each deposit you make using a credit or debit card. Some casinos will charge you a similar percentage up front, so you’re the one paying the card fee, where others just bite the cost.

Cryptocurrency has shaken up the online gambling world because transactions with Bitcoin and other cryptos are relatively feeless, which means casinos can now avoid paying network fees on every card transaction.

Some gambling sites will offer unique rewards and promotions for crypto-users, all of which is to try to avoid paying network fees.

But, does that mean you should avoid depositing with Bitcoin or Ethereum? Certainly not! Players can definitely benefit from using crypto for gambling, and here are a few reasons why:

Buy only as much as you need. You can purchase fractions of Bitcoin and other crypto to use for gambling. Just want $100 of Bitcoin? No problem!

You can purchase fractions of Bitcoin and other crypto to use for gambling. Just want $100 of Bitcoin? No problem! Cashing out with crypto could save you days of time . Bitcoin transactions are usually approved within a day, and Ethereum transactions within 1 hour or less. Compared to Visa withdrawals, which could take up to 5 business days!

. Bitcoin transactions are usually approved within a day, and Ethereum transactions within 1 hour or less. Compared to Visa withdrawals, which could take up to 5 business days! Earn extra cash and exclusive promos with crypto deposits. Casinos and sportsbooks will give you deposits boosts, free spins on slots, and risk-free wagers for using crypto as your banking method of choice.

Casinos and sportsbooks will give you deposits boosts, free spins on slots, and risk-free wagers for using crypto as your banking method of choice. Make money on your crypto winnings. Even if you don’t hit the jackpot, you can still stand to earn on your crypto winnings. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos are considered investments because their price fluctuates on market conditions, so your BTC winnings might go up in value.

#3 Most Bonuses Aren’t Meant to Be Fulfilled

Before you claim a welcome bonus from an online casino, take a look at the promotion terms and conditions. This is a step that very few online gamblers take, and it impacts their ability to withdraw their winnings!

All bonuses offered by gambling sites–no matter if it’s a deposit boost or free spins–have some kind of wagering requirement. These requirements (sometimes referred to as play-through or rollover requirements) must be met before you can request a withdrawal.

Typically, online casino bonuses will have anywhere from 10x to 30x wagering requirements, but some sites up those numbers to 70x or more!

Why do casinos do this? Well, if they make it hard for you to cash out your winnings, eventually you’ll get frustrated and stop playing. What happens to your bankroll? In some cases, you forfeit your funds after a few months of inactivity. In short, high rollover plus account inactivity rules equals free money for the casino!

Thankfully, there’s a very simple way to avoid this. First and foremost, play with a reputable site that doesn’t have ridiculously high wagering requirements or strict inactivity rules.

Second, know how to claim a bonus in a way that it benefits you! There’s an easy formula you can use to calculate bonus details:

Deposit + Bonus x Wagering Requirement = Amount Needed to Cashout

Let’s say Casino A is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 with a 15x wagering requirement on your deposit and bonus.

Casino B offers a similar promotion, but it’s 100% up to $1,000 with a 15x wagering requirement on just your bonus. You have $50 to spend, and want to know which bonus is better.

Casino A : $50 deposit + $25 bonus x 15 = $1,125 needed to cashout

: $50 deposit + $25 bonus x 15 = $1,125 needed to cashout Casino B: $50 bonus x 15 = $750 needed to cashout

Notice how Casino B has a lower amount needed to cash out even though the bonus amount was higher? That’s because Casino B’s wagering rules only apply to your bonus funds, not your initial deposit. You’d only have to make wagers accounting for $750, which would be fairly easy if you’re playing the most profitable games.

The key to using bonuses in your favor is to never claim the full amount, and to always look for promotions with low wagering requirements! That way, you can still have a little extra cash to gamble with, but you’re not wagering insane amounts just to qualify for a withdrawal.

Conclusion: Go Forth and Gamble Confidently

The vast majority of gamblers will forget about this article by the time they log in to their online casino. They’ll claim bonuses, spin slots, rejoice at the little wins, and beat their fists when they lose.

But for those few out there dedicated to making online gambling more than just an expensive hobby, these tips are instrumental in your success. Learn how to play blackjack and Deuces Wild, open a crypto wallet, and stop maxing out your welcome bonuses! After that, it’s up to your skill, and of course, a little luck.

Author: Isaac Payne / https://www.gamblingsites.org/author/isaac-p/