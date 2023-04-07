Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray declares for 2023 NBA Draft

The 6-foot-8 Cedar Rapids native is projected to be a mid-to-late first-round selection.

Iowa forward Kris Murray fights through Auburn players during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Auburn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 83-75.

After tallying a team-leading 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 2022-23, Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray announced he has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft via Twitter on Friday morning.

The junior from Cedar Rapids was the only player in Division I basketball last season to average over 20 points and seven rebounds a game while blocking one shot per night and converting over 65 3-pointers on the year.

Murray was named a consensus All-American after the season and was also tabbed as a Big Ten first-teamer.

In 2022, Murray accompanied his twin brother Keegan in the NBA pre-draft process but decided to return to Iowa to raise his draft stock. Keegan Murray was selected fourth overall to the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft.

In mock drafts leading up to the 2023 draft, Kris Murray is projected to be selected in the mid-to-late first round.

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22.