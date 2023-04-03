How Do You Do SEO for Crypto Sites?

As blockchain sites became more popular, Google and Facebook banned ads for cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings (ICOs) to protect investors who didn’t know what they were getting into.

Also, cryptocurrency exchange platforms have a notoriously poor reputation. Cryptocurrency businesses may find it hard to establish credibility in the eyes of SEO experts for a number of reasons, such as crypto scam scandals, dramatic price increases and decreases, and the fact that cryptocurrencies are hard to understand in general.

The are numerous prospective buyers

In fact, research shows that search engines are the starting point for over 90% of all online activity. This is great news because it shows that a lot of people are actively looking for information online. You could write the world’s most in-depth, informative article, but no one will read it if it isn’t optimized for search engines.

There’s also very high competition

Placement on the first page of a search engine’s results is crucial. Only 7% of people who use search engines actually click through to the third page. 75% of people never even look past the first page.

With proper SEO, your crypto site can compete with and even outrank large, well-established websites. And it can be one of the most cost-effective and scalable ways to get more visitors, sales, brand recognition, and more.

The Differences Between SEO for Crypto and Other Sites

The foundations of search engine optimization are universal, but there will always be variations between industries. Let’s dive into the Google-friendly abbreviations for search engine optimization.

More Attention and Regulations

Search engine optimization is essential for any business, but it is especially important for those working in the financial sector (including cryptocurrency and blockchain).

Recent Google updates have been particularly harsh on businesses that operate in the “Your money or your life” (YMYL) search space. If a page could affect users’ “future happiness, health, financial stability, or safety,” Google labels it “Your Money or Your Life.”

Due to the greater potential for harm that poor-quality information on YMYL topics poses to readers’ physical, financial, and emotional well-being, a higher quality standard is applied to YMYL articles. Google creates and updates guidelines that are given to the Search Quality Raters to use when determining where YML sites should be ranked.