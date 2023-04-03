How Do You Do SEO for Crypto Sites?
April 3, 2023
Investing in SEO for your cryptocurrency website now can determine its fate in the future. SEO is essential if you want to attract any of the 3.5 billion searches made through Google every single day.
Many of the major cryptocurrency and NFT websites have put a lot of effort—including hiring a CryptoSEO agency—into getting to the top of Google search results. Moreover, there is a lot of room to take advantage of in search engines because cryptocurrency is still relatively new to mainstream searches. What’s the most efficient approach? SEO for encrypted websites
Understanding the Basics
At its core, SEO is a way of optimizing your website so that it appears high up in the search engine results when someone searches for terms related to what you offer. The higher your web page appears in these results, the more likely people are to click on it and visit – thus increasing your traffic.
SEO aims to increase the quality and quantity of organic traffic from search engines such as Google, Bing, and Yahoo to a website. It entails, among other things, making the content, structure, and HTML code of a website more appealing to search engine algorithms.
Why SEO is a Must for a Cryptocurrency Website
Perhaps you have conducted an SEO audit and come to the conclusion that you need to improve your approach. Maybe you want to get a head start in the crypto industry before launching your own website.
No matter your motivations, you’re making a smart move as a marketer or entrepreneur by educating yourself on search optimization strategies for the cryptocurrency industry.
Crypto business is not like any other business
When it comes to online commerce, standard businesses have a hard time competing without SEO. In particular, cryptocurrency-focused websites may face additional difficulties. Why?
As blockchain sites became more popular, Google and Facebook banned ads for cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings (ICOs) to protect investors who didn’t know what they were getting into.
Also, cryptocurrency exchange platforms have a notoriously poor reputation. Cryptocurrency businesses may find it hard to establish credibility in the eyes of SEO experts for a number of reasons, such as crypto scam scandals, dramatic price increases and decreases, and the fact that cryptocurrencies are hard to understand in general.
The are numerous prospective buyers
In fact, research shows that search engines are the starting point for over 90% of all online activity. This is great news because it shows that a lot of people are actively looking for information online. You could write the world’s most in-depth, informative article, but no one will read it if it isn’t optimized for search engines.
There’s also very high competition
Placement on the first page of a search engine’s results is crucial. Only 7% of people who use search engines actually click through to the third page. 75% of people never even look past the first page.
With proper SEO, your crypto site can compete with and even outrank large, well-established websites. And it can be one of the most cost-effective and scalable ways to get more visitors, sales, brand recognition, and more.
The Differences Between SEO for Crypto and Other Sites
The foundations of search engine optimization are universal, but there will always be variations between industries. Let’s dive into the Google-friendly abbreviations for search engine optimization.
More Attention and Regulations
Search engine optimization is essential for any business, but it is especially important for those working in the financial sector (including cryptocurrency and blockchain).
Recent Google updates have been particularly harsh on businesses that operate in the “Your money or your life” (YMYL) search space. If a page could affect users’ “future happiness, health, financial stability, or safety,” Google labels it “Your Money or Your Life.”
Due to the greater potential for harm that poor-quality information on YMYL topics poses to readers’ physical, financial, and emotional well-being, a higher quality standard is applied to YMYL articles. Google creates and updates guidelines that are given to the Search Quality Raters to use when determining where YML sites should be ranked.
Cryptocurrency can be a risky investment, so Google will be more strict with crypto-related websites than, say, a baby Yoda fan site.
More Focus on Content Quality and Simplicity
The guidelines make it abundantly clear that Google places a high value on “expertise, authority, and trustworthiness” (E-A-T) when determining where to place a YMYL page in the search results.
As a crypto, if you have a page that is also a YMYL page, you need to make sure that the content is both search engine optimized and as “EAT” as possible. That’s why it’s so important to provide authoritative information in your blog posts and webpages; that’s how search engines determine which sites to rank.
And since the crypto world tends to have a lot of specific terms, you need to make sure that the content you create is easy to digest. That way, the visitors are more likely to stay on your website for longer and engage with your content.
Higher Need for Proof of Website’s Credibility
Every website should care about its domain authority (DA). It is a metric used to express how credible your site is within its particular field. When it’s high, the search engine will probably rank you higher in search results because your site is more reliable (search engine result pages).
With the increased YMYL and EAT standards, as well as the fact that blockchain is still a “relatively” new topic, it can be especially challenging for blockchain companies to improve their DA.
However, setting priorities is essential. In order to be successful with SEO for your cryptocurrency site, you need a high Domain Authority (DA) so that you can rise in the search engine results pages and attract more natural links.
The Three Pillars of Website SEO
As already said, the core principles remain consistent for the majority of websites. There are a few fundamental aspects of search engine optimization that should be applied to your cryptocurrency website:
- Technical optimization: This is the process of improving a website’s ranking and visibility in SERPs by optimizing its technical elements. Technical SEO entails optimizing the structure and architecture of a website, increasing site speed and performance, optimizing for mobile devices, correcting crawl errors, and ensuring proper indexing of web pages.
- On-page optimization: This entails improving the relevance and visibility of individual web pages’ content and HTML source code in search engine results. Page titles, headings, meta descriptions, images, internal linking, and keyword usage are all examples of on-page SEO.
- Off-page optimization: This refers to the optimization of outside factors that affect a website’s ranking. This includes the creation of high-quality backlinks from other relevant websites, the enhancement of social media presence, and the management of an online reputation.
A complete SEO strategy should take into account all three parts of SEO to help a website get higher search engine rankings, be more visible, and get more visitors.