Wow Vegas No Deposit Bonus Codes: Get Wow Vegas Login Bonus

If you are looking for a good all-around sweepstakes casino, it’s little surprise you are looking at WOW Vegas. Before joining, however, you need to find out if there are any Wow Vegas no deposit bonus codes that can get you something extra when you register.

To make the most of that Wow Vegas login bonus, you’ll also need to know how Wow Vegas works, and how using the two different types of virtual coins you could grant you a cash prize. For that reason, you need to go through the process step-by-step so you know what to expect and what to look for when comparing it to the alternative casinos.

Easy access to bonus codes for free rewards.

Opportunity to play and explore new casino games without risking your own money.

A chance to potentially win real money without having to make a deposit.

>>> Register now at Wow Vegas <<<

Using Wow Vegas no deposit bonus codes – is it necessary?

There is no need for a no deposit bonus code to get your Wow Vegas registration bonus. There is two reasons for this.

The first of these is that as a free-to-play sweepstakes casino, it is impossible to make a deposit as you do not play with cash, just virtual coins. It is this fact that makes it possible for you and others across much of the country to play the range of slots at WOW Vegas, even if you happen to be in a state where online gambling is not allowed.

Secondly, there is no code of any description needed to get the registration bonus, as it is credited to your account automatically, provided you successfully register.

>>> Register now at Wow Vegas <<<

Registering at Wow Vegas

The first stage is all pretty basic stuff, and will not faze anyone that has registered for any sort of casino site before. You’ll need to provide a username and password as well as your email and DOB. Then, after ticking the box, you’ll need to decalre that you are over 18 (or 21 in some states) and do not reside in Washington, Nevada, or Idaho – which are excluded because of state legislation..

Getting the Wow Vegas registration bonus

Just because there aren’t any Wow Vegas no deposit bonus codes needed, doesn’t mean there isn’t anything more you need to know about the registration bonus. As soon as you get started, you will see 5000 WOW coins and 1 SC in your account. But before you go ahead and use them, you’ll need to know how they work.

WOW coins are default virtual coins used on the site to play the games. They have no cash value whatsoever. As mentioned earlier, you can’t make a deposit at WOW Vegas. As such, you will also be unable to withdraw any of these WOW coins or do anything else with them, except play games. They are there for entertainment purposes only, and all you can win with them is more WOW coins.

Your free SC makes WOW Vegas a sweepstakes casino

SC, short for sweeps coins, are slightly different from WOW coins. This virtual token is what makes WOW Vegas a sweepstakes casino.

These coins can be used to play WOW Vegas slots, the same as you would with WOW coins. However, any SC you win here can be redeemed for cash prizes. This, for many players, is the reason why they would pick a sweepstakes casino over a regular social casino, which does not have this second type of coin.

There is more to the registration bonus, and you will receive more WOW coins and SC on days 2 and 3 after signing up. This will give you a firm starting platform for playing the range of games at WOW Vegas.

Other bonuses and methods for getting more SC at WOW Vegas

Even with this registration bonus, you won’t have that many SC to play with. However, there is another type of bonus offer at WOW Vegas where you can top up. It does not require any Wow Vegas no deposit bonus codes either, but it does involve a purchase.

All social casinos operate under the principle that you do not have to pay or make a deposit to play on the site. However, if you so choose, you can make a purchase and buy more WOW coins in bundle form from the online store. These are typically available in bundles of 500K or 1M+ coins and will come with some SC as a free gift. These SC are a free gift, as it is illegal to sell sweepstakes in the US.

You will find that as a new player, you can get your first bundle at a massively discounted price. However it needs to be re-stressed that you don’t have to make a purchase to play, and any purchase you do make does not affect your chances of winning any sort of prize.

Useful tips for getting the most from the WOW Vegas bonus

Learn about the games using Wow coins

You are given thousands of WOW coins and just a few SC to get you started. So use the WOW coins while you are learning how the games work and resist the urge to use any of your precious SC until you are completely au fait with what you are doing.

Pace yourself

Even with 5000 WOW coins in your balance with more to follow, you should not waste them by staking too highly on games you don’t yet fully understand. Even if you are playing for fun and not trying to win a prize, the fun will last longer if you take it easy and don’t get carried away.

Explore the site

Use your 500 coins to have fun and try out as many games as you can. Social casinos are there for fun, and a big part of that can be taking advantage of your registration bonus to find some favorites to enjoy on subsequent visits.

How does the WOW Vegas bonus measure up against other choices for free-to-play casinos?

Of course, WOW Vegas is not your only option for a free-to-play casino. Even with an easy-to-claim bonus that does not require any Wow Vegas no deposit bonus codes, you would be foolish if you did not do your due diligence and measure it up against some alternatives.

High 5 Casino

High 5 Casino is another social casino with a wide range of slots that are free to play. There are also free coins up for grabs when you join. Like WOW Vegas, you don’t need any sort of code to access the bonus. The offer here is for up to 1M virtual coins, with more added to your account every 4 hours.

On paper, this might seem like a more generous offer than WOW Vegas, but to make the best choice you also need to take into account other factors. The first of these is the minimum stakes for games, which might be much higher than they are at WOW Vegas. They will eat up that bigger balance much faster. Secondly, High 5 Casino is only a regular social casino, and there are no sweeps coins involved and, therefore, no real world prizes to be redeemed.

Double Down

Pretty much the same applies to Double Down. This is another free-to-play casino, with over 200 slots to play your welcome and any subsequent bonuses on. Your initial bonus is yours when you sign in easily using your Google, Apple, or social media logins. As such, there is no bonus code required here either. The bonus of 1M ‘chips’ is also generous, but there is still the overriding factor that this is not a sweepstakes casino either, and that no cash prizes can be redeemed.

Golden Hearts

Golden Hearts, on the other hand, is a different proposition entirely. You can win prizes here, but there is another factor to take into account – especially when it comes to the registration bonus. Golden Hearts is a charity-focused sweepstake casino. So, when you join, your initial bonus is doubled if you make a charitable donation at the same time. This gives you the option of helping others as you play. The game range is limited though, and made up primarily of bingo. There are just a few slots and table games available.

Conclusion – knowing how the bonus works is essential to getting started at WOW Vegas

Although there were no Wow Vegas no deposit bonus codes needed to claim the bonus, you do need to know a few ground rules to get started. Once you have these on board, you are able to explore the site fully, and if you choose, make a purchase of more coins.

You can also win cash prizes at WOW Vegas, something that puts it ahead of some of the other choices you have available to you in your state.