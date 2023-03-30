What Are Social Casino Games? Find Sweepstakes Games List

Have you ever wondered what social casino games are and how they are different from other online casino games? You’ll need to take a deeper look at the world of social casinos and sweepstakes the like Stake.us Casino to find out how they work, in general.

There is a lot of background information to brush up on before you can start taking advantage of real money prizes offered at the sweepstake variations of these operators. Explore the world of social casino games in this guide.

Social casino games are a fun way to enjoy casino-style entertainment without risking any real money.

Sweepstakes games offer players the chance to win real prizes or cash through free-to-play games and contests.

With a variety of social casino and sweepstakes games available, there is always something new and exciting to try!

What are social casino games?

Social casino games are played at free casinos for virtual cash instead of real money. There are different types of social casinos, and these include poker sites and sweepstakes casinos, where you can win a cash prize. Because paying or making a deposit is not required to play slots and table games, social casinos are available almost everywhere in the US, with local legislation excluding sweepstakes casinos in some states like Washington and Idaho.

How do social casinos work?

With the legal side of things covered, you also need to know about the general setup of these operators in order to put the game types into some sort of context. Regular social casinos use one type of coin, known as gold coins or GC. You should receive a large amount of these when you register, and also further top-ups each day. You should also receive a smaller amount of sweeps coins, or SC, at these times as well. Not all sweepstakes casino hand out SC every day though.

GC can be used across the site and played on all the games, but all you can win are more GC, with no option to do anything else but have fun. SC can also be played, but any SC won through gameplay can be exchanged for prizes provided other turnover conditions are met. These prizes are normally a cash amount or a gift card, depending on the rules of your chosen sweepstakes casino.

What types of social casino games are there?

Social casino games cover the entire range of games you might find at a regular ‘real money’ casino. These broadly fall into three categories:

Slot games

These are games managed by special random number generators. They generally include reels and paylines. If you land matching symbols across the reels and paylines, you can win credits back. The most popular kinds of slot games available at social casinos include:

Classic slots

Jackpot slots

Megaways slots

Table games

Table games vary in nature, but in most instances, require some decision making or strategy when placing your stakes. Prominent games like Blackjack are played with cards, while craps is played with dice, and roulette with a big spinning wheel. The most prominent table games at social casinos include:

Roulette

Video Poker

Blackjack

Live Casino Games

Live dealer games are table games where a real dealer hosts the game from a TV studio. These are generally far more immersive than virtual table games and resemble playing games on a retail casino floor.Some of the more popular live casino games include:

Live Roulette

Live Blackjack

Live Baccarat

You might also find a number of other games that are grouped in with table games . Others are given a category of their own. This might include scratchcards, bingo, wheel of fortune, fish games, or one-off novelty games.

The best operators when it comes to social casino games variety

Of course, not all of the games types mentioned above are available at all social and sweepstakes casinos. However, if you are looking for top sites with big libraries, be sure to try one of the operators below.

1. Stake.us has an impressive range of sweepstakes games

This operator has one of the biggest ranges of games you will see at a sweepstakes casino, with the widest variety of original titles too. There are also some other benefits you need to know about that can allow you to play these games for longer.

Before you can do that though, you need to register, which will involve you entering your details and verifying your identity. While doing this, you can then receive your registration bonus. This is important because if you enter CRYPTGAMBL during registration, you get access to an exclusive offer that gives you a 5% rakeback on losses made on the site. You are likely to find this more beneficial than a stack of coins when you join, as they will be there for you anyway in the shape of your first daily bonus.

What social casino games are available at Stake.us?

Unlike many other sweepstakes casinos, Stake.us ticks all three boxes for game availability. There are 388 slots currently available, most provided by big-name game suppliers like Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw games. Some of these titles are Megaways slots, which give you more ways to win than classic slots.

Regular table games are also covered, with roulette, blackjack, and video poker available, as well as baccarat. These are also supplied by Pragmatic Play. There are a few Stake Originals, like Crash, Plinko, and Dragon Tower, added in to complete the range.

One of the things that separate Stake.us from many other sweepstakes casinos is the live dealer options. There might just be blackjack, roulette, and baccarat available in the Stake Live selection, but this is more than you might find elsewhere.

Winning prizes playing games at Stake.us

There is no need to find a sweepstakes games list at Stake.us, as all the games available can be played with both GC and the in-house sweeps coin known as Stake Cash. You need to switch the games between ‘standard play’ which uses GC, and ‘promotional play’ which uses Stake Cash from your balance. Stake Cash can be redeemed for cash prizes on the platform at a rate of 1:1.

Other benefits of playing the social casino games at Stake.us

All the time you are playing these games, you are accumulating points to improve your status in the VIP club. The more points you have, the higher your tier in the program, which entitles you to more coins that you can use to be played on the games. These are delivered as bonuses – first, as you change levels, then monthly, and then as you progress weekly. There are also other less game focussed benefits available when you reach the top tiers.

2. Play authentic casino games for virtual coins at Betrivers.net

An equally impressive range of games is available at Betrivers.net, which is part of the same group as a number of ‘real money’ casinos across the country. At first glance, you might even think you are, in fact, on one of these sites, until you see that games are being played for V$ instead of $. Where Betrivers.net and Stake.us differ, however, is that there is no way to redeem any sort of prize here, and it is all for enjoyment only.

What social casino games are available at Betrivers.net?

There are hundreds of slots available at Betrivers.net, again similar to what you might find at a regular casino, and there are some big names involved in the roster. Pragmatic Play features here too, but they keep company with Everi and NetEnt. Table games include the usual suspects of roulette and blackjack, but you will find them alongside Sic Bo, craps, and Texas Hold’em. Live dealer options are also available here, with a similar roster to what you might find among the regular table games.

These live dealer games differ from the video versions of games where the result is decided by a random number generator. With live games, you play via video feed with a dealer or croupier hosting the passage of play.

3. Sugarhouse Casino4Fun

This social casino is worthy adversary and is similar to Betrivers.net. In fact, shares much of the same branding. They also have a rewards program, and you are given coin bonuses to play the range of games on site which is all but identical. Like Betrivers.net they also have free bingo.

You need to be very clear, though, that when you buy coins to play more social casino games, you are making a purchase, not a deposit. You are buying coins that only have a value on the site, and cannot be withdrawn. There are no sweeps coins at BetRivers.net or Sugarhouse Casino4Fun, so you will get none as a free gift with your purchase.

4. What social casino games are available at Rush games

Rush games has the same games roster as Betrivers.net and Sugarhouse, as it also uses the Casino4Fun format. You will also find that you have the options to ‘spin to win’ your daily login bonus, as well as get an extra 30V$ every couple of hours.

Key takeaways that help you answer: What are social casino games?

Remember social casino games do not require money to play

Unlike regular casino games, you will find that social and sweepstake casino games operate using virtual currency, and not USD. This virtual currency is called different names and falls into two categories. Using these instead of ‘real money’ is what makes Stake.us, Betrivers.net, and the other casino4Fun operations accessible in states where online gambling is not allowed.

Remember that sweepstake casino games can use two different types of coin

The games at sweepstakes casinos fall broadly into slots and table games, and these can typically be played with both GC (for fun) and SC (to accumulate and redeem prizes). You can switch between game modes, if the operator offers both coin types.

Remember you can play more social casino games if you use all the methods for getting free coins

Social casino games are free to play, but your stash of coins can run out quite quickly if you go for high stakes. If this happens, you need to remind yourself that logging in each day can get you more coins of both types. You can also mail a request in to get a small number of sweepstake coins credited to your account. Be sure to read the terms and conditions and follow the precide instruction (without deviation) when attempting this.

Conclusion – social casino games bring enjoyment but can also give you the chance to redeem real prizes

As you can see, the question of what are social casino games does not have a short answer. This is because there are many types of social casino games, all appealing to different types of players.

You also need to consider what you are playing those games for, whether it be just for enjoyment, or to win a prize. You can use the same games for doing both, but the types of coins you use, and how winnings are treated, are all completely different.