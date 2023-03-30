Free Online Casinos with Cash Prizes: Games with Real Money Prizes

Anyone looking for free online casinos with cash prizes might, quite rightly, feel spoilt for choice in the US. There are so many operators offering different free bonuses and games that you might not know where to start.

To find the right place to begin, you’ll need some background information about free online casinos like Stake.us and how they work. You’ll also need to know how you can win cash prizes legally where you are, even if online gambling is unavailable.

Opportunity to win real cash prizes without risking any of your own money.

Wide variety of games available to play for free, including popular casino games.

Convenient and accessible, as you can play from the comfort of your own home without needing to travel to a physical casino.

What are free online casinos with cash prizes?

As the name suggests, free online casinos are places you can play slots – and often table games as well – without needing to part with any cash. This makes them legal in many states where legislation prohibits online casinos. Despite the fact that its not gambling, gameplay still requires players to be over the age of majority, especially if they are playing at an operation that gives you the chance to redeem cash prizes.

How do sweepstakes casinos work?

Sweepstakes casinos are a type of social casino where you can be in with the chance of redeeming cash prizes. Instead of working with cash that you can deposit and withdraw, they work with virtual coins that only have value at the casino for gameplay sake.

Regular social casinos just use the one type of coin, usually called a gold coin or GC. Sweepstakes casinos also have sweeps coins, often referred to as SC. Both types can be used to play the casino games at a sweepstakes casino. The big difference here, is that while GC are played in standard mode, where all you can win are further GC, SC can be used to redeem prizes (provided other criteria have been met).

You need to play SC and any winnings made from them (which will also be in SC) through several time before you can complete the redemption process. Some casinos also put minimum redemption caps in place, where you cannot redeem prizes unless you have a certain amount of credits in hand to trade in.

How free online casinos with cash prizes work in practice

This is all good in theory, but if you are new to all of this, the chances are you could do with a few practical examples to see how it all works. So, to illustrate the process, we have provided examples of bonus offers from some of the best social/sweepstake casinos in the USA.

Win cash prizes at Pulsz Casino

Pulsz casino is available to players right across the country, with the exception of those in Washington, Idaho, and Nevada. You start by registering – a process that involves you completing a form with your name, address, DOB, and other details that prove you are who you say you are.

Once all of this is confirmed, you will receive your registration bonus, which is your initial source of GC and SC. Gold coins are for fun-play only, while sweeps can be played with the view of winning more sweeps and ultimately redeeming them for real world prizes.

The bonus here is 5000 GC, and 2.9 SC delivered incrementally if you log in over the first three days. This drip-feeding method for SC might sound a little underwhelming, but in practice is useful because it gives you the chance to check out the games and find your favorites with GC before you risk any of this more precious SC commodity.

Games with real money prizes at Pulsz Casino

There are over 500 games for you to play your GC and SC on, mostly made up of slots. This includes a range of classic slots, as well as Megaways and jackpot slots. You will also find Texas Hold’em and MultiHand Blackjack in a modest complement of table games, along with half a dozen exclusive scratchcard titles. These aren’t the only games at Pulsz either, as Pulsz provides numerous original slot games that are exclusive to the provider.

When playing these with GC, you win GC – and when you play with SC you win SC. Of course, SC can be redeemed for a prize. At Pulsz, one SC equals 1 USD, so it’s easy to see what you are getting when it comes to trading them in. The minimum redemption amount is 25 SC, which you can trade for a $25 gift card, or cash via EFT. You will need to accumulate a minimum balance of 100 SC to get $100 deposited into your account.

Getting more SC to play and win prizes at Pulsz

Even though they were given to you just for registering, 2.9 SC is not a huge amount, so if you want to win prizes, you’ll need to know more about how to add to your balance of SC. To do this at Pulsz you have several options you can use:

Log in every day – Pulsz is one of those sweepstakes casinos where you also get SC with your daily GC top-up. The secret to getting the most here is consistency, with up to 2.4 SC being available a day to those who log in consecutively over the long term.

Enter Pulsz Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter competitions and giveaways – The prize sizes will vary here depending on what the competition is, but this will be clearly stated on the competition T&Cs.

Random draws – Each week, at least 100 players (picked at random) will receive a free haul of SC to add to their balance. There is no qualifying criteria for this, you will just be informed next time you log in, or via email.

Verifying your email address – The amount for this varies, but by replying to the welcome email when you first join, you will get further SC to add to your starting balance.

Refer a friend – You can get 20 more SC each time you refer up to 10 friends using the method and criteria set out by Pulsz.

As a free gift with a coin package purchase – While you cannot buy SC, you will find them tagged onto SC purchases at Pulsz as a free gift. The amount you get here varies according to the package you buy, or whatever offers Pulsz are currently running.

Request some by mail – You can get more by sending in a handwritten request, again according to the criteria set out by Pulsz. On receipt and verification, you will have 5 SC credited to your account.

Easy registration at Fortune Coins

Fortune coins is another free online casino with cash prizes and operates in a similar fashion where you register and receive a bonus. However, the process and the amounts involved are different. Here you can get 140,000 GC and 300 FC (the sweeps coins at Fortune Coins) by registering using your Facebook account, or just 100,000 and 200 FC by taking the more conventional email route.

This might seem like a much better deal than the one offered by Pulsz because the numbers involved are so much larger. But, when you take into account the higher minimum stake on the games, and the fact that it takes 100 FC to equal 1 USD for redemptions, you can see they are not all that different.

The games roster at Fortune Coins is also predominately made up of slots that cover the full spectrum of game types,including progressive jackpot slots and a modest haul of table games. You can play all of these using both types of coins. Add to your coin balances by using the daily top-ups presented to you when you log in. As with Pulsz, bundles of gold coins with free Fortune Coins are available to buy. You can also mail in a handwritten request for more Fortune Coins, or be awarded some when you refer a friend.

Prizes to be won at Luckyland Slots

The third of the free online casinos with cash prizes in this guide is another one for slot lovers, as Luckyland Slots does not have any table games. Instead, you can choose from a modest number of specialist slot titles. There are 10 SC given to you on registration, but more can be won through promotional play, or again by sending in a handwritten request.

After meeting the playthrough requirements to make them redeemable, you can trade your sweeps coins for a cash prize at the rate of 1 USD per redeemable SC. Just keep in mind that there are thresholds you will need to meet first.

Conclusion – finding free online casinos with cash prizes is easy once you know what you are looking for

Playing at free casinos is supposed to be fun, but with different types of coins being used, and cash prizes at stake, it can be complicated.

Finding out how the process works both in theory and by example can do a lot to inform you. This inturn will breed confidence and make it easier for you to open your sweepstakes casino account.