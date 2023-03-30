Former Iowa State football player pleads guilty to 2021 assault of former Iowa men’s basketball player Jordan Bohannon

Nicholas Kron, who played for the Cyclones from 2010-2013, was charged on Aug. 3, 2021, after an altercation with Bohannon on May 23, 2021.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon shoots the ball during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Championship between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Richmond Spiders at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Bohannon made two out of seven three-pointer attempts. The Richmond Spiders beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 67-63. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)

Former Iowa State football player Nicholas Kron, who played for the Cyclones from 2010-13, pleaded guilty to assaulting former Iowa men’s basketball player Jordan Bohannon, The Des Moines Register reported Thursday.

Kron was charged with a misdemeanor on Aug. 3, 2021, after an altercation with Bohannon on May 23, 2021.

According to court filings and police records, the assault took place outside DC’s Bar after closing time, where Bohannon and another person were arguing. Kron, now 31, is seen on a video approaching Bohannon, turning him around, and punching him three times in the head, knocking him down.

According to new court filings, Kron entered a guilty plea on Monday, March 27.

Under a deal with prosecutors, the state will recommend Kron serve a 45-day jail term and pay approximately $500 in fines and court costs. Kron can request a deferred judgment. His sentencing date has not been scheduled.