Twitter reacts to the Iowa women’s basketball team’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville

The Iowa sports Twitterverse was buzzing after the Hawkeyes defeated the Cardinals, 97-83, to advance to their first Final Four in 30 years.

Iowa center Monika Czinano shoots a layup during the 2023 NCAA Elite Eight women’s basketball game between second-seeded Iowa and fifth-seeded Louisville at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The Iowa women’s basketball team advanced to its first Final Four since 1993 Sunday with a 97-83 victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight on Sunday night.

After Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark recorded the first 30-point triple-double in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament history — collecting 41 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds — Hawkeye fans and media members from across the nation had a lot to say about the National Player of the Year finalist’s historic performance.

Some Hawkeye fans in Iowa City gathered at local bars like DC’s Sports Bar to watch Sunday night’s game. Blake Sadr, a UI business student, was among them.

“Anytime you’re rooting for Iowa, you kind of have it in the back of your head that we’re just not going to make it though,” Sadr said after the win.

Dylan Boylan, a Kirkwood Community College student, told The Daily Iowan that he’s making the most of the Hawkeyes’ successes.

“I’m just enjoying this while it lasts,” Boylan said.

Iowa will face the winner of South Carolina and Maryland on Friday for a spot in the national championship game.

Iowa associate HC Jan Jensen’s father died Sunday. Caitlin Clark dedicated Sunday’s win to Jan and her father 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hp30JDhsaO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2023

OMG I can’t believe what I am watching in this 3S lady / SUPER -Sensational -Scintillating = CAITLIN CLARK ! @CaitlinClark22 is way better than I thought.Heard so much about here from my buddy-partner @Espn Dave O’Brien & wow he was on the money / she is as good as it gets ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 27, 2023

Considering naming my first born after Caitlin Clark — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) March 27, 2023

Jeff Walz was asked how having talents like Hailey Van Lith and Caitlin Clark brings more fans to women’s basketball. His answer was a little more than 7 minutes long. “I have been an advocate for women, for women’s basketball, for women’s sports because it’s important to me. I… pic.twitter.com/dxlEDtVEWT — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 27, 2023

Caitlin Clark has 15 points in the first quarter during an Elite Eight, which is more points than Aliyah Boston has scored in 5 of her last 6 games. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 27, 2023

Thinking back on all the Iowa Mount Rushmore discussions I’ve seen on here through the years. Caitlin Clark just cemented herself on that in all future discussions going forward. — Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) March 27, 2023

Caitlin Clark is the greatest College Basketball player I’ve seen since Steph Curry. She is absolutely incredible. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) March 27, 2023

Caitlin Clark could’ve gone anywhere. She chose to stay home and take Iowa where it hadn’t been in a generation. To the promised land. Do you know how hard it is to say it, and then ACTUALLY do it? In FREAKIN IOWA???? https://t.co/GqwG5Ut99E — Mia O’Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) March 27, 2023

I’m not sure we’ve seen anyone dominate college basketball (men’s or women’s) the way Caitlin Clark has as an individual The gap between her and the 2nd best player at her level is so large — jac (@jaccculpo) March 27, 2023

Caitlin Clark is the best show in college basketball. Full stop. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 27, 2023

“THERE ARE STARS AND THERE ARE SOLAR SYSTEMS, Caitlin Clark IS THE LATTER” ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/pQgawKywAW — WSLAM (@wslam) March 27, 2023

Caitlin Clark owns the space needle now. She has her own Starbucks. The storm are now named the Clarks. I don’t make the rules. https://t.co/jnPdwQ6W6v — Hawkize (@stillnothawkize) March 27, 2023

Miami Hurricanes on Sunday: 42 points, 9 assists Caitlin Clark on Sunday: 41 points, 12 assists pic.twitter.com/6eS4bOl7Ug — Breakaway Magazine (@Breakaway_Mag) March 27, 2023

caitlin clark did that all in front of sue bird and basically all of hailey van lith’s hometown — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) March 27, 2023

When you talk sh*t on twitter about Caitlin Clark then she drops 41/10/12 and leads Iowa to the Final 4. pic.twitter.com/IPddtldlNL — Mike Ott (Lover of beer and green bean casserole) (@DustyBottoms04) March 27, 2023

Meg Doster contributed to this report.