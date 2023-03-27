Twitter reacts to the Iowa women’s basketball team’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville

The Iowa sports Twitterverse was buzzing after the Hawkeyes defeated the Cardinals, 97-83, to advance to their first Final Four in 30 years.

Daniel McGregor-Huyer

Iowa center Monika Czinano shoots a layup during the 2023 NCAA Elite Eight women’s basketball game between second-seeded Iowa and fifth-seeded Louisville at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Chris Werner and Ryan Hansen
March 27, 2023

The Iowa women’s basketball team advanced to its first Final Four since 1993 Sunday with a 97-83 victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight on Sunday night. 

After Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark recorded the first 30-point triple-double in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament history — collecting 41 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds — Hawkeye fans and media members from across the nation had a lot to say about the National Player of the Year finalist’s historic performance. 

Some Hawkeye fans in Iowa City gathered at local bars like DC’s Sports Bar to watch Sunday night’s game. Blake Sadr, a UI business student, was among them.

“Anytime you’re rooting for Iowa, you kind of have it in the back of your head that we’re just not going to make it though,” Sadr said after the win.

Dylan Boylan, a Kirkwood Community College student, told The Daily Iowan that he’s making the most of the Hawkeyes’ successes.

“I’m just enjoying this while it lasts,” Boylan said.

Iowa will face the winner of South Carolina and Maryland on Friday for a spot in the national championship game. 

 

 

 

 

 

Meg Doster contributed to this report.

