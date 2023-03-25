Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on Louisville in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The Hawkeyes and Cardinals will tip off from Climate Pledge Arena at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
March 25, 2023
Second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball will play fifth-seeded Louisville on Sunday afternoon for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.
The Hawkeyes will be playing in their fifth Elite Eight in program history, and they haven’t been to the Final Four since 1993 under former head coach C. Vivian Stringer.
On the other hand, the Cardinals will compete in their fifth straight Elite Eight on Sunday. Louisville also made the Final Four in both 2018 and 2022.
The Hawkeyes and Cardinals have met just twice in program history. Louisville won both of those games — a 2014 NCAA Tournament second-round game in Iowa City, 83-63, and an 86-52 rout in the 2014-15 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Matchup: Iowa (29-6, 15-3) vs. Louisville (26-11, 12-6)
Scheduled game time: 8 p.m.
Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Ryan Ruocco, Holly Rowe
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Westwood One
Stories from the Elite Eight media day:
A connection between Iowa and Louisville: ‘She went 1-of-2’: Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark, Louisville’s Jeff Walz share Team USA history
Walz helps Iowa recruit: Louisville head coach Jeff Walz steps up for Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones, family after crash