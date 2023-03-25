Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on Louisville in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The Hawkeyes and Cardinals will tip off from Climate Pledge Arena at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The Iowa bench cheers during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.6 Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffalos, 87-77.

Second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball will play fifth-seeded Louisville on Sunday afternoon for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Hawkeyes will be playing in their fifth Elite Eight in program history, and they haven’t been to the Final Four since 1993 under former head coach C. Vivian Stringer.

On the other hand, the Cardinals will compete in their fifth straight Elite Eight on Sunday. Louisville also made the Final Four in both 2018 and 2022.

The Hawkeyes and Cardinals have met just twice in program history. Louisville won both of those games — a 2014 NCAA Tournament second-round game in Iowa City, 83-63, and an 86-52 rout in the 2014-15 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Matchup: Iowa (29-6, 15-3) vs. Louisville (26-11, 12-6)

Scheduled game time: 8 p.m.

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Ryan Ruocco, Holly Rowe

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Westwood One

Stories from the Elite Eight media day:

A connection between Iowa and Louisville: ‘She went 1-of-2’: Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark, Louisville’s Jeff Walz share Team USA history

Walz helps Iowa recruit: Louisville head coach Jeff Walz steps up for Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones, family after crash