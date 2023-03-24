Iowa women’s basketball to play Louisville in Elite Eight
Fifth-seeded Louisville took down eighth-seeded Ole Miss to advance to the Elite Eight on Friday night.
March 24, 2023
The second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball team will match up against fifth-seeded Louisville on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.
The Hawkeyes won their way to the Elite Eight on Friday with an 87-77 victory over sixth-seeded Colorado. In the subsequent game, Louisville took down eighth-seeded Ole Miss, 72-62.
Iowa will be playing its its fifth Elite Eight in program history — second since 2019. And the Hawkeyes have the chance to break a 30-year Final Four drought on Sunday — Iowa last made the Final Four in 1993 under former head coach C. Vivian Stringer.
The Hawkeyes and Cardinals will tip off at 8 p.m. on Sunday.