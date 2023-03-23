Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on Colorado in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Hawkeyes and Buffaloes will play for a spot in the Elite Eight on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks to director of operations Hannah Bluder during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen press conferences and practices at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Thursday, March 24, 2023.

SEATTLE — Second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball will take on sixth-seeded Colorado for a spot in the Elite Eight on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes will be playing for their first Elite Eight berth since 2019, while the Buffaloes haven’t been there since 2002.

Iowa is the highest seed left in the region, as top-seeded Stanford was upset by eighth-seeded Ole Miss in the second round.

But the Hawkeyes aren’t seeing the upset as an easier path to the Final Four. Instead, it’s making them more focused.

“We lived that last year when we lost in our home court,” junior guard Caitlin Clark said. “So, it’s sometimes hard to watch other teams go through that, but I think that’s what makes March Madness the best season or the best postseason tournament in all of sports … I think, more than anything, it gives us an understanding that if you don’t come ready to play you’re going to go home, and I think that’s what makes this tournament so fun.”

Matchup: Iowa (28-6, 15-3) vs. Colorado (25-8, 13-5)

Scheduled game time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Announcers: Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Varsity Network App, Sirius XM

