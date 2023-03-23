Top Social Casino Gaming Companies: List of Sweepstakes Websites

Your online gambling opportunities will vary depending on where you live in the US. Some states are relaxed about gambling, whereas others forbid it. Even if you live somewhere that doesn’t allow real online casinos, you may be able to explore the top social casino gaming companies.

This article goes through the best options and evaluates them to provide you with more details. Read on to learn more and see how you can choose the best site to play at.

Sweepstakes websites offer a fun and engaging way to enjoy social casino gaming without risking real money.

Top social casino gaming companies provide high-quality games with stunning graphics and realistic sound effects.

Playing social casino games on sweepstakes websites can provide a sense of community and competition with other players from around the world.

What are social online casinos?

Social casinos often provide a similar range of games to real casinos, yet there is one essential difference. You cannot play those games with real money. Instead, you play them using Gold Coins or a similar on-site currency. This isn’t worth anything and you can’t cash out those coins, even if you win more while playing the games.

They also feature Sweeps Coins, and these link to the sweepstakes portion of those sites. The sweepstakes do offer a chance to play for some real prizes – one of the most popular features the sites can offer.

As the name suggests, the top social casino gaming companies all have strong connections to social media sites. You can often follow them on various sites, such as:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Doing so will help you identify special offers, pick up more Gold Coins in competitions, and perhaps even get some Sweeps Coins along the way. You can use the Sweeps Coins to play for a chance of winning cash prizes – something you can do without being required to purchase anything.

Revealing the top social casino gaming companies right now

Research indicates there are several top social casino gaming companies you can trust and enjoy playing at. You can also expect them to deliver a range of features. You can go through the top four recommendations below.

Stake.us : Delivering the games and bonuses you want

When you arrive at Stake.us, you can see there are plenty of game variations on offer. There are other reasons why Stake.us is a promising choice:

You can try their Stake Originals games

You can look through plenty of bonuses

You can play games from multiple developers

You can claim your exclusive welcome bonus when you sign up using the coupon code CRYPTGAMBL. This will trigger a 5% rakeback on losses, so it’s worth picking that up to enhance your experience.

Stake.us has one of the biggest and most varied game collections of any social casino. Some sites focus on the slot games, but Stake.us brings you scratch cards, games with feature spins, and some table games as well.

Who is behind Stake.us?

Stake.us is operated by Sweepsteaks Limited… and no, that’s not a typo. This is a company registered in Cyprus.

Fortune Coins: Bright, engaging, and ready to play

Fortune Coins has gone for a memorable appearance, using a purple backdrop to showcase its welcome offer and mention its million-plus players. Here are the biggest perks on offer:

Over 60 games available

There are some fish games alongside the slots

You can claim a generous welcome bonus

It’s all about slot games and fish games when you rock up to Fortune Coins, as it becomes clear on their landing page. They also offer a page covering other game genres, where you’ll find a handful of alternative games to try. These include some Joker Poker and Jacks or Better. The range of games is one of the reasons Fortune Coins comes out as one of the top social casino gaming companies available today.

Setting up an account doesn’t take long, and you’ll get confirmation of your welcome bonus on the signup page. This involves 140,000 Gold Coins, along with 300 Fortune Coins to use if you want to search for some real sweepstakes prizes on the website.

Who owns Fortune Coins?

Social Gaming LLC operates the website for those playing in the USA. The name changes slightly to Social Gaming Limited in Canada.

Chumba Casino: No downloads required to play

Many players recognize the Chumba Casino brand. The landing page is not one you’ll forget, as you soon spot some of the site’s best features:

You can try jackpot and table games

There are lots of slots available to play

100+ casino games available

Chumba Casino isn’t shy in displaying some of its games on the homepage either. With titles ranging from Kraken’s Bounty to Hypernova, you can see it’s possible to play anywhere from the deep blue sea to outer space in terms of the available slot themes.

What makes Chumba one of the top social casino gaming companies around? They’re transparent about their user reviews, and keen to show it too, with a link to their TrustPilot rating. There are lots of ways to get free Sweeps Coins, so you can play the games for real prizes, and they are always involved on their social media platforms as well.

Who is responsible for Chumba Casino?

Virtual Gaming Worlds is the name behind Chumba, or more specifically, VGW Malta Limited, as they operate the website.

Wow Vegas: Provides over 300 slots to try

Social casino gaming goes large at Wow Vegas. You may recognize some of the slots on their homepage, thanks to the providers in play on the site. There are other perks coming too:

Try Betsoft slots, including their 3D titles

Pragmatic Play also provides slot games

Welcome offer available to get you started

The landing page design is minimalist, but you only need to scroll a short way to discover why this site makes the list of top social casino gaming companies online today. If you’ve played even a handful of online slots elsewhere, you’ll recognize titles such as Big Bass Splash and Sugar Rush. Those are among many others from top developers at Wow Vegas.

There’s no need to buy anything at Wow Vegas, and their active social community means you always have that social aspect you’re looking for. You can look for competitions revolving around Sweeps Coins prizes if you wish, as those are the ticket to trying for some cash prizes in the sweepstakes.

Who owns Wow Vegas?

The site is owned and run by Wow Entertainment Limited, and they are registered in the Isle of Man.

FAQs

What is a social gaming casino?

A social gaming casino is an online website that provides its members with a range of casino games they can play for entertainment. Members do not need to bet real funds on the games, and can instead play to pass the time and to compete in a friendly way with others on social media.

How do social casinos make money?

Many players at social casinos will not part with any cash to play the games. However, a small selection of players will purchase gold coins to play with. There are generally several packages of coins available, with better deals on offer the more coins you buy.

Are social casinos legal in the US?

Most US states do allow social casinos to operate online. The exception at the time of writing is Washington. All other states allow their residents to play at online social casinos.