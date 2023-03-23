Labor Laws in California: Frequently Asked Questions

Compared to other states, the labor laws of California are quite protective of their workers. With that said, not every worker abides by those, nor do they all know what their rights are. Since laws change all the time, workers may not be aware that some things are no longer the same way they used to be.

As a result, questions are bound to arise. To make sure your rights are respected and that you are not breaking any laws, you need to be informed. Here are the most frequently asked questions about California labor laws, along with their respective answers.

1. What Is the Minimum Wage in California?

As of January 1st, 2023, the minimum wage in California is $15.50 per hour for every employer. With that in mind, different cities in California may have different minimum wages; some higher and some lower. In Solana Beach, for instance, the minimum wage is $16.30. If your employer pays you less than that or applies the general California minimum wage for their benefit, then you are entitled to hire a Solana Beach employment lawyer.

2. Are Employers Required to Pay for My Overtime?

If you are categorized as a non-exempt employee, then your employer is required by the law to pay for your overtime. As a non-exempt employee, you are paid on the hour based on a schedule (i.e. 8 hours a day). If you work overtime, that extra hour should be one and a half times the rate you normally receive.

3. Can My Employer Change My Schedule At the Last Minute?

In California, employers are usually allowed to change the schedule of their employees at the last minute, without giving prior notice, so long as the appropriate payment is given. With that said, some cities in California made rules against this, and employers cannot change one’s schedule without prior notice. Things are also different if you are working on a collective agreement or if your contract specified certain scheduling rules. If your schedule is not respected, then you are entitled to sue.

4. Do Laws for Wage and Hours Apply to Me Even If I’m an Undocumented Worker?

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, around one out of ten workers is an undocumented immigrant. Many believe that since they are undocumented, they do