How to find the Best Internet Service Providers in Iowa
March 23, 2023
If you want to know the best internet service in Iowa for 2023 then our friends at Themescene tv shared the top providers.
The availability and quality of internet service can vary depending on where you live. Rural areas often have fewer options the rely on satellite internet which has slower speeds compared to residential areas. However, with the rise of remote work and online learning, having reliable internet service is more important than ever and according to the government, its a basic human right.
If you are not getting what you are promised by your current internet provider then its the best time now to explore other cheaper and faster options.
How to ask the right questions
We will be comparing the top providers based on speed, reliability, data caps, customer service, and price and what are the main questions you are going to need to know.
Here’s your comprehensive checklist on what to look for:
Speed – Speed The speed of an internet connection is measured in Mbps (megabits per second). The higher the Mbps, the faster the connection. Consider your household’s needs when choosing a speed, such as how many devices will be using the internet at once and what activities will be done online.
Reliability – A reliable ISP has a high uptime rate and minimal downtime. Check online reviews and ask for recommendations from friends and family to gauge the reliability of an ISP.
Usage restrictions – Some ISPs have data caps, which limit the amount of data that can be used each month. Consider whether you or your household uses a lot of data, such as for streaming or gaming, and choose an ISP that offers unlimited data or a high data cap.
Customer service and support – Good customer service is essential when dealing with any issues that may arise with your internet connection. Consider an ISP’s customer service reputation and how easy it is to get in touch with support when needed.
Top Internet Providers in IOWA
Mediacom offers internet speeds ranging from 60 to 1000 Mbps and unlimited data. They have a reputation for fast speeds and good customer service. However, their prices can be higher than other ISPs.
Prices start at $39.99 per month for 60 Mbps and can go up to $79.99 per month for 1000 Mbps.
CenturyLink (Recommended) offers speeds up to 1000 Mbps and no data caps. They also offer a Price for Life guarantee, which means your bill won’t increase as long as you remain a customer. However, CenturyLink’s availability is limited in some areas.
Prices start at $49 per month for 20 Mbps and can go up to $65 per month for 1000 Mbps.
CenturyLink offers a Price for Life guarantee, which means your bill won’t increase as long as you remain a customer. They also offer promotional pricing for new customers.
Windstream offers speeds up to 1000 Mbps and no data caps. They also offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and 24/7 technical support. However, their pricing and availability can vary depending on the area.
Prices start at $19.99 per month for 25 Mbps and can go up to $75 per month for 1000 Mbps.
Windstream offers promotional pricing for new customers, such as discounted rates for the first year of service. They also offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
Rural Options available to Iowans living in rural areas
HughesNet is a satellite ISP that offers internet service to rural areas. Their speeds range from 25 to 50 Mbps, but they have data caps and can be affected by weather conditions.
Starting at $59.99 per month for 25 Mbps and can go up to $149.99 per month for 50 Mbps the speed is left to be desired for the price, but its the only recommended pick for rural internet. Fortunately HughesNet offers promotional pricing for new customers, but its only for the first year of service.
Viasat is another satellite ISP that offers speeds up to 100 Mbps. They also have data caps and can be affected by weather conditions. But its expensive and very slow coming in at $50 per month for 12 Mbps and can go up to $150 per month for 100 Mbps. Viasat only overs discounted rates for the first three months of service, ouch!
StarLink: The ambitious takeover of satellite internet is the Tesla founder Elon Musk. However there is very limited availability in IOWA and as of March 2023 the majority of the state is still on the waiting list. But it is set to blow the other ISP’s out of the water in terms of speed and reliability.
In Summary
Final thoughts on choosing the best ISP in Iowa When choosing an ISP in Iowa, it’s important to consider your household’s needs, such as the number of devices and online activities. Don’t be afraid to ask for discounts, because you never know of of any upcoming promotions that can save you more money and make your dollar last the distance.
If you are a service person or enrolled in one of the many government programs you could be eligible for internet packages that are in the range of $10 per month.