Best trampoline for kids – tips and options

Seeing your kid jumping on a trampoline for the first time is a thrilling experience for the parents. The sheer joy of experiencing the weightlessness and bouncy feeling under your feet is what often makes parents consider buying a trampoline for their kids. But what should you take into consideration?

First and foremost, you need to think about the shape and size. The most common shapes are round and rectangular. While a round trampoline for kids is a solid choice, you may want to consider a rectangular shape which provides an even bounce no matter where you land on the mat. Note that as your kid’s skills grow, they may want to attempt more advanced jumping and even trampoline tricks, for which rectangular trampolines are a must.

After you’ve narrowed down your preferences in terms of shape and size, you need to pay attention to safety features. After all, safety is what concerns most adults when it comes to finding the best kids trampoline. Is the safety padding on top of springs thick enough? Are the holes on the enclosure net small enough so that even the smallest fingers cannot go through it? Is the enclosure high enough? Is the frame sturdy enough? Trampolines for kids are often designed with safety in mind which is costly, thus the price can also be a good indicator.

Lastly, you may want to think about its longevity. This is where the availability of spare parts and accessories come to question. It is highly recommended to find a manufacturer that provides spare parts in their online store. Moreover, accessory items such as basketball hoops and tents make trampolines more appealing when the initial thrill wears off.

Popular options for a kids’ trampoline

Without further ado, here are three of the most popular options for children’s trampoline.

For small kids – 10ft round trampoline

When choosing the first trampoline for small kids, a solid 10ft round trampoline is a great choice. It’s compact enough to fit even the smallest of yards yet it has enough space for a child to bounce on. Depending on the manufacturer, the safety features vary. Acon’s 10ft round trampoline is available with the safety enclosure so that the parents can be at ease when their little ones are jumping on the trampoline. Here are the pros and cons of the given trampoline:

Pros Safety enclosure

Long warranty

Suitable for beginners

Fits most yards

Better price point Cons Relatively small bounce area

Has a weight limit of 120kg

When space is not an issue – 15ft round trampoline

Looking for a round trampoline with a huge bouncing area? Then kids’ trampolines starting at size 15ft are probably what you are looking for. Trampolines in this size and shape provide great value for money as they have enough space to play with yet the classic round shape keeps the price point lower compared to rectangular models.

Pros Large bounce area

Comes with two types of enclosures

Suitable for kids and adults

No single user weight limit Cons May not fit small yards

The best of the best – 16 Sport HD rectangular trampoline

Ranking at the top in most trampoline reviews and recommendations, the 16 Sport HD is probably one of the best trampolines for anyone to get. It has a huge bounce area, sleek design and proper safety features. Its versatility comes from the fact that it provides consistent, high and even bounces ideal for complex trampoline tricking and gymnastics yet its safety features make it suitable for absolute beginners.

Pros Suitable for all levels

Even bounce due to the shape

No single user weight limit

Suitable also for gymnastics and tricking

Performance springs available Cons Size may be an issue

Price

Conclusion

This post gave solid tips on finding the perfect trampoline for kids with some examples from a well-known manufacturer. However, similar types of trampolines can be found in the market. It is always best to do your own research and comparisons in order to make a conscious and informed decision. Happy trampolining!