Iowa men’s basketball nabs No. 8 seed in Midwest Region, will face No. 9 Auburn in first round of NCAA tournament

Iowa forward Kris Murray jumps to score during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 112-106. Murray scored 26 points and 4 assists.

The Iowa men’s basketball team is a No. 8 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes will face No. 8 seed Auburn in Birmingham, Alabama, in the first round on Thursday, March 16.

The Hawkeyes finished the season 19-13 overall, and 11-9 in the Big Ten.

Iowa lost four of its last six games this season, including a home loss to Nebraska to end the regular season, and a one-and-done trip to the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa lost, 73-69, in the second round of the conference tournament to Ohio State.

Auburn finished the season 20-12 and a seventh-place 10-8 in the Southeastern Conference.

