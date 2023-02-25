Twitter reacts to Iowa men’s basketball’s comeback win over Michigan State

Hawkeye fans had a lot to say after Iowa overcame an 11-point deficit in the final minute of regulation, and defeated the Spartans, 112-106, in overtime Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

A+fan+holds+up+a+3-point+sign+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+7+Iowa+and+Wisconsin+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Wednesday%2C+Feb.+15%2C+2023.+The+crowd+attendance+was+10%2C512.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Badgers%2C+91-61.

Ayrton Breckenridge

A fan holds up a 3-point sign during a women’s basketball game between No. 7 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The crowd attendance was 10,512. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 91-61.

Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
February 25, 2023

With the Iowa men’s basketball team trailing Michigan State, 91-78, on Saturday afternoon, many Hawkeye fans headed for the Carver-Hawkeye Arena exits as the clock ticked under two minutes.

But the Hawkeyes prevailed in one of the biggest late-game comebacks in NCAA history, and the Iowa faithful were vocal on Twitter during the comeback and after the victory.

Facebook Comments