Twitter reacts to Iowa men’s basketball’s comeback win over Michigan State

Hawkeye fans had a lot to say after Iowa overcame an 11-point deficit in the final minute of regulation, and defeated the Spartans, 112-106, in overtime Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

With the Iowa men’s basketball team trailing Michigan State, 91-78, on Saturday afternoon, many Hawkeye fans headed for the Carver-Hawkeye Arena exits as the clock ticked under two minutes.

But the Hawkeyes prevailed in one of the biggest late-game comebacks in NCAA history, and the Iowa faithful were vocal on Twitter during the comeback and after the victory.

End of game summary: 2:03 left: 89-76 MSU

0:48 left: 96-86 MSU

0:19 left: 100-95 MSU

0:00 left: 101-101. End of OT: 112-106 IOWA One of the most ridiculous finishes you’ll ever see. Hawks save a disaster season. LETS GO HAWKS!!!!!!! — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) February 25, 2023

I can’t be the only one who finds the difference in philosophy between Iowa’s football program and its basketball program hilarious, can I? — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 25, 2023

I’ve been watching Iowa Basketball since, quite literally, before I can remember. I used to rattle off the 1986 starting five to my grandma for candy. Can’t remember seeing anything like that before. — Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) February 25, 2023

Incredibly painful to watch the last two minutes of the game in Iowa City. Wow. @MSU_Basketball #GoGreen — Lawrence Baisch (@LRBaisch) February 25, 2023

It took 8 1/2 games for Brian Ferentz’s offense to score as many points as Iowa basketball scored in todays game alone. This stretch included Iowa’s 4 highest scoring games of the season. — Nate Marchese (@CFFNate) February 25, 2023

Michigan and MSU basketball choking a game away in Iowa city pic.twitter.com/W7aFgOg9jw — The Blue Wall (@tBlueWall) February 25, 2023

Nine different players scored 15+ points in the Michigan State-Iowa game. That’s gotta be the record or close to it in a college basketball game. — The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) February 25, 2023