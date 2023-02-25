Twitter reacts to Iowa men’s basketball’s comeback win over Michigan State
Hawkeye fans had a lot to say after Iowa overcame an 11-point deficit in the final minute of regulation, and defeated the Spartans, 112-106, in overtime Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
February 25, 2023
With the Iowa men’s basketball team trailing Michigan State, 91-78, on Saturday afternoon, many Hawkeye fans headed for the Carver-Hawkeye Arena exits as the clock ticked under two minutes.
But the Hawkeyes prevailed in one of the biggest late-game comebacks in NCAA history, and the Iowa faithful were vocal on Twitter during the comeback and after the victory.
End of game summary:
2:03 left: 89-76 MSU
0:48 left: 96-86 MSU
0:19 left: 100-95 MSU
0:00 left: 101-101.
End of OT: 112-106 IOWA
One of the most ridiculous finishes you’ll ever see. Hawks save a disaster season.
LETS GO HAWKS!!!!!!!
— I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) February 25, 2023
I can’t be the only one who finds the difference in philosophy between Iowa’s football program and its basketball program hilarious, can I?
— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 25, 2023
I’ve been watching Iowa Basketball since, quite literally, before I can remember. I used to rattle off the 1986 starting five to my grandma for candy.
Can’t remember seeing anything like that before.
— Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) February 25, 2023
Incredibly painful to watch the last two minutes of the game in Iowa City. Wow. @MSU_Basketball #GoGreen
— Lawrence Baisch (@LRBaisch) February 25, 2023
It took 8 1/2 games for Brian Ferentz’s offense to score as many points as Iowa basketball scored in todays game alone.
This stretch included Iowa’s 4 highest scoring games of the season.
— Nate Marchese (@CFFNate) February 25, 2023
Michigan and MSU basketball choking a game away in Iowa city pic.twitter.com/W7aFgOg9jw
— The Blue Wall (@tBlueWall) February 25, 2023
Nine different players scored 15+ points in the Michigan State-Iowa game.
That’s gotta be the record or close to it in a college basketball game.
— The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) February 25, 2023
Wow. #Iowa comes back after being down 13 with 93 seconds to go to beat #Spartans This is college basketball!
— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) February 25, 2023