Energy resources are getting more expensive every day. And after them, the operation of heating and water heaters running on fossil fuels. Yet, we are surrounded by gigawatts of free thermal energy that can be used for these purposes. We are talking about the thermal energy of air, earth, and water, which the pumps convert into useful heat. According to the latest projections, by the middle of this century, geothermal systems will take over almost half of the heating systems in the world.

The Alpha Mechanical company provides a full range of services for heat pump system installation in Sacramento. They have been designing, installing, and maintaining heating systems with heat pumps for years. And during this time they were convinced that the most important stage in their construction was installation. However, to understand the complexity of installing a heat pump, you need to understand its device.

The device and principle of operation of the heat pump

The heat pump works on the principle of a refrigerator. Of course, they perform different functions, but they obey the same laws of thermodynamics. Both units store heat in one place, convert and redirect it to another.

The heat pump itself does not generate heat, but stores it. To do this, it consumes electricity. Moreover, it is very efficient – 5-7 kW of heat accounts for 1 kW of electricity. Therefore, to heat a house with an area of 100m2 and supply it with water, you will need a heat pump of only 2.5 kW.

It would seem that such savings should increase the popularity of heating systems with heat pumps. So why are they so rare? It’s all about the input cost of equipment and preliminary work.

The high cost of a heat pump lies in its design. It consists of:

The evaporator takes heat from the source and gives it to freon. The compressor compresses the heated freon and raises its temperature to the desired one. The condenser transfers heat to the inside of the heating system. The expansion valve reduces the pressure of the freon when it returns to the evaporator.

In total, there are three principles of operation of water geothermal systems: ● water – water;