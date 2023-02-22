A Step-by-Step Approach to Preparing for Commercial Auditions

Commercial auditions are always stressful even for experienced participants. However, there are tips that can simplify the auditioning process and improve your chances of getting a job. Just follow these steps when preparing for commercial casting calls:

Learn as much as you can about the role you are applying for and about the project as a whole;

Create an appropriate image;

Come to the casting site a bit earlier;

Take something to calm the nerves.

Learn as Much as You Can About the Role You Are Applying for and About the Project as a Whole

First, you need to accurately determine that you are suitable for the proposed job according to external parameters and special skills. If there is time to improve certain skills that are required (pronunciation with an accent, playing a musical instrument, etc.), then do it. Get acquainted with the previous works of creators and the main philosophy of the brand if it is an advertisement audition. You can find all the necessary info on the casting website.

Create an Appropriate Image

Choose appropriate clothes, accessories, hairstyles, and makeup according to the specifics of the project and role you are auditioning for. Create a bow that casting directors consider an exact hit in the image, and it will be easier for you to get this job since you will already look like a full participant in the project.

Come to the Casting Site a Bit Earlier

It is better to arrive at the casting location early to find the right address without haste, take a convenient place because the wait for you to be called can take a long time, and, of course, chat with other participants. It is especially great if you talk to those who have already passed the casting and ask them how everything went and what is worth doing and what is not.

Take Something to Calm the Nerves

Nerves can fail at the most crucial moment, so take a bottle of water with you, pills for headaches and stomach pain, some book to take your mind off the wait, and headphones so that no one interferes with getting ready for work.