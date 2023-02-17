10 All Time Best Players Of The WNBA

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has featured some of the best basketball players in the world since its inception in 1996. These athletes have not only helped to establish the league, but have also become some of the most recognizable names in women’s sports, and you can always rely on them when you’re sports bettong on the best casino online Canada. Here, we take a look at the WNBA’s all-time best players.

Lisa Leslie

Widely regarded as one of the best players in women’s basketball history, Leslie spent 12 seasons in the WNBA, playing for the Los Angeles Sparks. During that time, she won two WNBA championships and was named the league’s MVP three times. She was a dominant force in the post, and her athleticism and versatility made her a threat on both ends of the court.

Diana Taurasi

Taurasi is another all-time great in the WNBA, having spent her entire career with the Phoenix Mercury. She has won three WNBA championships and has been named the league’s MVP five times. She is known for her scoring ability and her clutch performances in big games.

Sheryl Swoopes

Swoopes is one of the most iconic players in WNBA history, having spent 12 seasons in the league. She won four WNBA championships and was named the league’s MVP three times. She was a versatile player who could play multiple positions, and her scoring ability and defensive prowess made her a force to be reckoned with.

Cynthia Cooper

Cooper is a three-time WNBA MVP who played for the Houston Comets from 1997 to 2000. She led the Comets to four consecutive WNBA championships and was known for her scoring ability and her clutch performances in big games.

Tamika Catchings

Catchings played her entire 15-year WNBA career with the Indiana Fever, and was one of the league’s most consistent players during that time. She won a WNBA championship in 2012 and was named the league’s MVP in 2011. She was known for her all-around game, and her ability to contribute in a variety of ways.